Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
tipranks.com
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant
In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $200.06. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Autodesk, Altair Engineering, and Elastic. According to TipRanks, Abernethy has an...
tipranks.com
BioNTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded BioNTech to Buy from Neutral with a $239 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
tipranks.com
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy. According to TipRanks, Davis has an average return of 30.6% and a 59.50% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.69. According to TipRanks, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF) Gets a Buy from Citigroup
Citigroup analyst Adrian Lemme maintained a Buy rating on Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF – Research Report) today and set a price target of A$39.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44. According to TipRanks, Lemme is an analyst with an average return of -18.2% and a 34.48%...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, uniQure, and Alnylam Pharma. According to TipRanks, Issi has an average return of -18.4% and a 26.09% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities
In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed today at $97.06. According to TipRanks, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1%...
tipranks.com
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
tipranks.com
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from SVB Securities analyst David Risinger today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $45.48. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.61% success rate. Risinger...
tipranks.com
Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)
In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $24.12. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Graco, and Zurn Water Solutions. According...
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares opened today at $24.48. Sharpe CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International,...
tipranks.com
Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Incyte (INCY), Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Abcam (ABCM)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY – Research Report), Sanofi (SNYNF – Research Report) and Abcam (ABCM – Research Report). Incyte (INCY) RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Incyte on December 12...
Comments / 0