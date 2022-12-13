ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Intel analyst warned of Jan 6 attack after stumbling across plot online, report says

By Oliver O'Connell,Alex Woodward and Andrew Naughtie
 4 days ago

January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.

Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.

It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report says the Department of Homeland Security did not act on the information.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago has failed, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.

The House oversight committee has now asked the National Archives to investigate a storage unit where more classified items were found, as well as other Trump properties.

Roy Kilgor
4d ago

Trump said ion the 5th January 2021, that he would call 10,000 National Guard to the capital. Obviously he didn’t. Getting 10,000 NG would mean that several states would have to get the Governors approval and they would have to agree to the NG deployment to Washington DC. The Governors of each state control the NG, not the president or pelosi. As we all saw on the tape, Pelosi was trying to activate the them.

Kevin king
4d ago

Could someone just please lock him up and get it over with. It's not like he doesn't deserve prison. He's broken enough laws to be looking at Bernie Madoff numbers. The Republican party would be rid of him, and the Democrats could spend their time and our money getting back to the business of government!

Grace
4d ago

The Republicans are now voting for Democrats because if this evil monster. Take the message being sent to you Mr T: Go away!

