CNET
For the roughly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the end of 2022 offers them an 8.7% cost of living adjustment on their 2023 checks. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.
KTEN.com
Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you’ll need in the future — with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy — can be tricky. It can all quickly devolve into a game of guestimation.
msn.com
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. A significant cost-of-living increase was recently announced for those receiving Social Security benefits, to help offset the toll high inflation has taken on many seniors' wallets. Yet experts warn this boost to benefits may not be enough.
KXLY
CNET
You've likely heard that a cost-of-living adjustment increase is coming your way next year if you receive Social Security benefits. Now, you can finally see how much extra you'll be getting if you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15. If you did, we'll explain below how to find the document with your COLA increase. If you don't have an account, you'll receive a letter in the mail with this information.
Investopedia
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a cryptographic asset used to digitize intellectual property such as artwork, images, videos, music, or text. It is authenticated and exchanged using blockchain technology. They are a fairly new type of asset, and the IRS has yet to provide any official guidance about the tax treatment of NFTs that differentiates it from other digital assets.
CNBC
401ktv.com
Retirement security worldwide looks promising. That is the good news. The bad news centers around the relative position of the United States when measuring retirement security worldwide. Things are significantly different for American workers these days compared to the past. The U.S. is ranked 18th in retirement security worldwide according to Natixis Investment Managers’ 10th Annual Global Retirement Index (GRI) The annual index shows how America stacks up against other developed nations in terms of the financial wellbeing and security of its retirees.
freightwaves.com
The Biden administration has released $36 billion in bailout money for the Central States Pension Fund (CSPF) that will go toward protecting the pensions of over 350,000 workers, including drivers who work for or have retired from less-than-truckload carriers Yellow and ABF Freight. The money was authorized within the Butch...
findingfarina.com
Social security is one of the most important safety nets in the United States. It helps millions of people each year, and it’s been a vital part of the American social security system for many years. Here’s what you need to know about social security: what it is, how...
