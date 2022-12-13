Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
qrockonline.com
Joliet District 86 Board Approves Teachers Contract
Joliet District 86 has announced that the Board of School Inspectors has approved a new three-year contract for the teachers of the district. According to information released by District 86 The three-year wage settlement provides teachers with a total wage increase of 15% over three years. The new agreement is retroactive to the beginning of this school year.
qrockonline.com
Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
qrockonline.com
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Take Part In Forum
A group of candidates running for Mayor of Chicago are seeking support on the Northwest Side. Eight candidates took part in the 41st Ward’s Democrats Forum last night. The group blasted incumbent Lori Lightfoot and challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who weren’t in attendance. They also discussed public transit and crime and the city’s budget and taxes. The ones who showed included Ja’Mal Green, Johnny Logalbo, Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Roderick Sawyer, Sophia King, Brandon Johnson and Kam Buckner.
qrockonline.com
Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
qrockonline.com
Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
qrockonline.com
One Month After Fatal Crash, Crete Woman Charged With Aggravated DUI
A Crete woman has been charged in a deadly DUI crash from November of this year that killed one and injured two others. Illinois State Police announced the arrest of and charges against 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete, IL. Tovar was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Felony).
qrockonline.com
Win a pair of tickets to see Alter Bridge!
Listen for Elwood in the morning at 8:15a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Alter Bridge!. See Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Red at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago!. Don’t miss their ‘Pawns and Kings Tour’ on Saturday, February 18th!
qrockonline.com
Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
qrockonline.com
Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
A 28-year-old Crestwood man is being held on 10-million dollars bond after being charged with 6 counts of murder with intent to kill or injure. Anthony Maggio was arrested on Wednesday by Lockport Police Department. Maggio is accused of killing 32-year-old Ashtin Eaton of Lockport and her one-year-old daughter. It was in October of 2020 that Eaton’s body was found in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street, with her wrists cut and her daughter was also found dead but with no apparent trauma. No word on motive or the relationship if any, between Maggio and Eaton.
