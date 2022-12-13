ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holiday Jams To Add To The Playlist This Christmas

By paige.boyd
 3 days ago

Source: Kryssia Campos / Getty

Ah, yes. Tis’ the season for presents, family, and overall holiday cheer. Christmas is right around the corner, and that means tons of decorations, food, and of course, Christmas music. We have been blessed with several songs over the years that are absolute must-play tracks for the holiday, from Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song and WHAM!’s Last Christmas to Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas and…. well… that one Mariah Carey song . (You’re humming it as I type, aren’t you?)

While we love the old-school joints, there are also some holiday jams from today’s artists that are worthy of adding to your playlist. From fresh takes on Christmas classics to original music, there’s plenty to choose from! Here’s a look at some of the new Christmas tracks for 2022!

1. Donny & Lalah Hathaway – This Christmas

Of course, there have been several covers of this track in the 50+ years since Donny’s original, but this one definitely takes the Christmas cookie. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, a recently unearthed demo from Donny is paired with the vocals of his equally-soulful daughter, Lalah Hathaway, in a duet that is sure to bring a tear to your eye.

(P.S. Lalah was definitely NOT playing when she sent this tweet earlier this month. Just saying.)

2. Chris Brown – It’s Giving Christmas

Santa Breezy has officially come to town! This is one of two new holiday tracks from the Grammy winner, and we can say that he was in his bag with both of them! This soulful track about coming together for the holidays is definitely a bop! What can we say…It’s giving.

(P.S. Click HERE for the video for his other new track “No Time Like Christmas,” which, needless to say, is a little less family-friendly.)

3. Alicia Keys – December Back 2 June

A single from her recently released Santa Baby album, A-Keys brings doo-wop vibes to this fresh love song about spending that time of year with the one you love. Definitely reminiscent of her early albums, and we can’t be mad at that.

4. Baby Tate – Might As Well Have Coal

Of course, there are folks that are nursing a lonely heart with spiked egg nog this year. If you need to have a decent cry, then this track from Love Renaissance’s (LVRN) Home For The Holidays: Vol. 2 could be just the joint for you.

5. Pastor Mike Jr. – This Christmas, Just Jesus

We cannot forget the REAL reason for the season, and after the last few years we’ve had, there’s plenty to be grateful for. Therefore, this track from one of Gospel’s finest is a great reminder that Christmas is a time for celebration and giving thanks.

6. Sheryl Lee Ralph – Sleigh. (Jingle Bells)

Yes folks, aside from being a Hollywood icon and one of our favorite TV moms (one time for Moesha ), the Emmy-winning actress is also an impressive vocalist! The Abbott Elementary star released her first holiday album recently and judging by this modern take on “Jingle Bells,” we really have to wonder… is there literally anything that she CAN’T do?!

