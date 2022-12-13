ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Giants' Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones has done a nice job, makes right decisions

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was an atrocious game for the boys in blue.

While most aren’t surprised at the outcome, no one in the Giants’ locker room is happy about it, including head coach Brian Daboll. He mentioned that the team left a few offensive plays out there and some people thought he meant it as a slight to quarterback Daniel Jones.

However, that does not appear to be the case, necessarily.

It’s pretty clear that Jones’ protection has been nonexistent, and it’s been that way most of the season. So for those who say that other quarterbacks face pressure and do just fine, remember that Jones has been doing it and was wildly successful at the beginning of the season.

The difference from then until now is his lack of help down the field, and there have been recent injuries on the offensive line that are also impacting the running game.

Daboll made clear during his press conference today that he is pretty pleased with how Jones is playing this season.

“I think he’s (done) a nice job really since we got here. In the pocket, taking care of the football, making the right decisions,” Daboll told reporters. “So again, when you get pressure right away in the pocket and there’s not much you can do, then the most important thing is to take care of the ball and live to see another day.

“There are other times he’s created lanes and made some loose plays, whether it be with his feet or throwing the ball. There are other times he’s been able to throw on time and make the right decisions. So, that’s part of playing quarterback.”

Daboll also says that Jones is doing well taking care of himself both on and off the field.

The Giants’ problems do not stem from the quarterback position. It’s up to Daboll and his staff to figure out where the problems stem and how to fix them, and they’ve already ruled out one area.

Hopefully, they’ll work it out this week and make some adjustments before the Giants face the Washington Commanders for the second time in three weeks.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

