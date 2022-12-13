ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk

Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Investors Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics as Stock Crashes

Investors have grown increasingly frustrated with Elon Musk as he shafts Tesla for Twitter, leading the electric car company’s shares to crash to the lowest level in more than two years Wednesday. Tesla’s stock has been in a decline for months, plummeting 55 percent so far this year. Even self-described Musk “fanboy” KoGuan Leo, who’s also Tesla’s third largest investor, took to Twitter to call Musk out. “Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Are we merely Elon’s foolish bag holders?” As Musk continues to shift his brand further in the right-wing culture wars, investors are reportedly concerned his polarizing brand will diminish the car company’s sales. “Customers don’t want their cars to be controversial. They want to be proud as hell to drive them—not embarrassed,” Gary Black, a Tesla bull, tweeted Wednesday.
The Verge

Elon Musk is offering the generous opportunity to invest in Twitter at $54.20

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about that time when Elon Musk bought a McLaren F1 for $1 million and then immediately drove it into a ditch while trying to show off to Peter Thiel. “You know, I had read all those stories about people who made money and bought sports cars and crashed them,” Musk said to Thiel, according to Max Chafkin’s The Contrarian. “But I knew it could never happen to me, so I didn’t get any insurance.”
Reuters

Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock named ‘Top Pick’ by Morgan Stanley, citing future growth

Morgan Stanley named Tesla one of its three top picks for 2023, citing its future growth opportunities. Despite Tesla’s recent challenges with its stock valuation, many analysts still see the automaker’s stock as an opportunity for value growth. Forbes and the Motley Fool have recently published pieces putting forward similar arguments, while U.S. Congressmen have yet to sell their stock in the company. Now, Morgan Stanley has named Tesla as one of its “Top Picks” for 2023.
TheStreet

Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse

The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
tipranks.com

Why Tesla’s Business (NASDAQ: TSLA) Won’t be Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.
tipranks.com

A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey

It is well-known that Apple is interested in joining the EV race, with the company slated to move forward with its prospective Apple Car at some point in the future, thereby encroaching on Elon Musk‘s turf. But turn that paradigm around and Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas finds an interesting...
teslarati.com

‘Tesla will be great long-term,’ Musk says as stock slide continues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his confidence in the electric automaker by stating it will be great long-term, despite the stock slide that continues to affect shares. Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) have slid considerably in 2022, along with many other automotive and technology stocks. On Tuesday, the decrease continued as the stock reached levels as low as $156.91. At the time of writing, shares were trading at $161.35, down 3.86 percent on the day.
Vice

Elon Musk Is Now Promoting QAnon

On Monday night, Elon Musk tweeted an explicit encouragement to his 121 million followers to look into the QAnon conspiracy movement. “Follow [rabbit emoji],” Musk tweeted. Seemingly innocuous, “follow the white rabbit” is a line taken from Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that has since made multiple appearances in pop culture, most notably in the original Matrix film.
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry

The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV

The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
electrek.co

Tesla is becoming a partisan brand, says survey

Tesla is becoming a partisan brand – losing the support of Democrats and gaining support from Republicans, according to a survey. Leaders of large companies selling consumer products, like automakers and tech companies, generally refrain from showing direct support to any political party, especially in the US. Due to...
tipranks.com

Musk Punishes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Again for Twitter’s Cause

CEO Elon Musk sold another big chunk of Tesla’s share in what seems to be a bailout for Twitter’s growing financial worries. Investors aren’t going to be happy with the news and may punish the stock when the market opens today. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA)...

