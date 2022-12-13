Read full article on original website
Futurism
Elon Musk Rages as NASA Astronaut Calls Out His Transphobia and Conspiracy Theories
You would think that, between the many companies he's founded and the numerous changes he's making to the social media platform he recently acquired, that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might have something better to do than publish transphobic jokes about prosecuting former US chief Anthony Fauci. Unfortunately, you would be wrong.
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making bets on brain interface company Synchron as Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces controversy and a federal investigation
Synchron's investment win comes as Musk's Neuralink faces a federal probe into its animal-testing practices that could set it back.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
Tesla Investors Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics as Stock Crashes
Investors have grown increasingly frustrated with Elon Musk as he shafts Tesla for Twitter, leading the electric car company’s shares to crash to the lowest level in more than two years Wednesday. Tesla’s stock has been in a decline for months, plummeting 55 percent so far this year. Even self-described Musk “fanboy” KoGuan Leo, who’s also Tesla’s third largest investor, took to Twitter to call Musk out. “Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Are we merely Elon’s foolish bag holders?” As Musk continues to shift his brand further in the right-wing culture wars, investors are reportedly concerned his polarizing brand will diminish the car company’s sales. “Customers don’t want their cars to be controversial. They want to be proud as hell to drive them—not embarrassed,” Gary Black, a Tesla bull, tweeted Wednesday.
The Verge
Elon Musk is offering the generous opportunity to invest in Twitter at $54.20
Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about that time when Elon Musk bought a McLaren F1 for $1 million and then immediately drove it into a ditch while trying to show off to Peter Thiel. “You know, I had read all those stories about people who made money and bought sports cars and crashed them,” Musk said to Thiel, according to Max Chafkin’s The Contrarian. “But I knew it could never happen to me, so I didn’t get any insurance.”
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock named ‘Top Pick’ by Morgan Stanley, citing future growth
Morgan Stanley named Tesla one of its three top picks for 2023, citing its future growth opportunities. Despite Tesla’s recent challenges with its stock valuation, many analysts still see the automaker’s stock as an opportunity for value growth. Forbes and the Motley Fool have recently published pieces putting forward similar arguments, while U.S. Congressmen have yet to sell their stock in the company. Now, Morgan Stanley has named Tesla as one of its “Top Picks” for 2023.
Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse
The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. The electric vehicle maker is having one of its toughest years since it started assembling the Roadsters in 2008. On the stock market it's a rout. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report had ended...
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
tipranks.com
Why Tesla’s Business (NASDAQ: TSLA) Won’t be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.
tipranks.com
A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey
It is well-known that Apple is interested in joining the EV race, with the company slated to move forward with its prospective Apple Car at some point in the future, thereby encroaching on Elon Musk‘s turf. But turn that paradigm around and Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas finds an interesting...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Sees More Than $3,660,311,347 in Net Withdrawals As World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Gets ‘Stress Test’
The largest crypto exchange by trading volume is undergoing a stress test as reports surface that Binance may be under US investigation. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were under federal investigation for potential money laundering violations. Now, crypto data analyzer Nansen says over $3...
teslarati.com
‘Tesla will be great long-term,’ Musk says as stock slide continues
Tesla CEO Elon Musk affirmed his confidence in the electric automaker by stating it will be great long-term, despite the stock slide that continues to affect shares. Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) have slid considerably in 2022, along with many other automotive and technology stocks. On Tuesday, the decrease continued as the stock reached levels as low as $156.91. At the time of writing, shares were trading at $161.35, down 3.86 percent on the day.
Elon Musk Is Now Promoting QAnon
On Monday night, Elon Musk tweeted an explicit encouragement to his 121 million followers to look into the QAnon conspiracy movement. “Follow [rabbit emoji],” Musk tweeted. Seemingly innocuous, “follow the white rabbit” is a line taken from Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that has since made multiple appearances in pop culture, most notably in the original Matrix film.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV
The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
electrek.co
Tesla is becoming a partisan brand, says survey
Tesla is becoming a partisan brand – losing the support of Democrats and gaining support from Republicans, according to a survey. Leaders of large companies selling consumer products, like automakers and tech companies, generally refrain from showing direct support to any political party, especially in the US. Due to...
tipranks.com
Musk Punishes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Again for Twitter’s Cause
CEO Elon Musk sold another big chunk of Tesla’s share in what seems to be a bailout for Twitter’s growing financial worries. Investors aren’t going to be happy with the news and may punish the stock when the market opens today. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
