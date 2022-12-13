Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse
U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Customers Withdraw Over $2 Billion Following Criminal Charges
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded a huge amount of withdrawals in the last week and the most withdrawals in one day since June, reports cryptocurrency analytics platform Nansen. The failures of two of the major cryptocurrencies this year–Terra Luna and UST–as well as hedge funds and numerous other crypto...
u.today
Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance
In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers
The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
dailycoin.com
FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony
In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
tipranks.com
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
rigzone.com
Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling
There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
tipranks.com
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation has peaked, but next year will still be rough for stocks: A ‘growth slowdown is not yet priced’ in
Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer, Mike Wilson, in 2017. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation will only decline over the next 12 months after peaking at a sky-high 9.1% in June. But stocks, which have already taken a beating during the current downturn, are vulnerable to even more turbulence.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for VICI Properties (VICI)
Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained a Hold rating on VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares opened today at $33.55. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and Prologis. According...
tipranks.com
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Santos Limited (OtherSTOSF)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report), Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report) and Santos Limited (STOSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Canadian Natural (CNQ) RBC Capital analyst...
tipranks.com
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
tipranks.com
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
Comments / 0