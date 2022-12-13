ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse

U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance Customers Withdraw Over $2 Billion Following Criminal Charges

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded a huge amount of withdrawals in the last week and the most withdrawals in one day since June, reports cryptocurrency analytics platform Nansen. The failures of two of the major cryptocurrencies this year–Terra Luna and UST–as well as hedge funds and numerous other crypto...
u.today

Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance

In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
TheDailyBeast

New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers

The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
dailycoin.com

FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony

In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
tipranks.com

Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy

Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
CoinTelegraph

FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF

A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling

There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
tipranks.com

Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock

Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
tipranks.com

Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation has peaked, but next year will still be rough for stocks: A ‘growth slowdown is not yet priced’ in

Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer, Mike Wilson, in 2017. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation will only decline over the next 12 months after peaking at a sky-high 9.1% in June. But stocks, which have already taken a beating during the current downturn, are vulnerable to even more turbulence.
tipranks.com

Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
tipranks.com

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for VICI Properties (VICI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained a Hold rating on VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares opened today at $33.55. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and Prologis. According...
tipranks.com

How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher

High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
tipranks.com

Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup

Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
tipranks.com

JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy