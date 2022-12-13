Read full article on original website
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Department of Health Services has Moved out of the Coggs Center to a new Location. But the news Hasn’t Reached Some Residents.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More than a month after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services moved its North Side location for providing support for services such as FoodShare and BadgerCare...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Board approves Waukesha request for easement | Waukesha County News
WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the Waukesha Water Utility’s request for a 100-year easement for placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in Franklin in a 16-1 vote. The request was previously denied Dec. 6 by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis
KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
Waukesha students get early Christmas presents from Carroll University
Sharp has partnered with Kohl's, Carroll University and Quad to give 80 truly deserving students a very special holiday experience.
wuwm.com
Labor solidarity rally to support striking workers at CNH tractor plant in Racine County
Labor groups are holding a solidarity rally in Racine County Saturday, for the hundreds of CNH (Case-New Holland) workers who have been on strike for seven months at the tractor plant in Mount Pleasant. Yasin Mahdi is the president of United Auto Workers Local 180, which represents the factory workers....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jensen, convicted in 2008 in wife’s death, set for retrial before Kenosha County jury next month
A new jury trial for the man convicted in the 1998 death of his wife in Pleasant Prairie is set to get underway early next month. The final pre-trial hearing was held Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for Mark D. Jensen, who was originally convicted in 2008 in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen, a decade earlier.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
getting a high school diploma
MILWAUKEE — Travis Gardner is like a little brother to John Grube. While Gardner is 68 and Grube is 56, Grube said he feels like the older one because he seems to always be looking out for his friend. When Gardner forgot to bring water to a job site,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
wtmj.com
Park View Middle School students fall sick in Mukwonago, faint at choir rehearsal
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday. A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Supervisors vote to include abortion question on April ballot
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) — Milwaukee County voters will be asked to share their opinion on Wisconsin’s abortion this spring. State statute 940.04 bans abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been on the books since 1849, and active since Roe v. Wade was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Executive clarifies meeting with Republican leadership at Capitol Thursday
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is clarifying meetings he and his staff had at the state Capitol Thursday after telling CBS 58 he met with Republican leaders, who disputed meeting with him. On Friday, Crowley clarified. He said he was not referring to GOP leaders,...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
Jalopnik
Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
wgtd.org
Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission
(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Improving road conditions Thursday with more light snow the next few days
Wet snow and rain from Wednesday night has mostly wrapped up. We just have a few light snow showers lingering in inland communities but the heavy, wet rain and snow has ended and additional snow accumulation Thursday morning looks unlikely. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha stayed mostly rain with just a touch of slush but inland and northern counties that were under the winter weather advisory picked up anywhere from 1-5″ of snow.
