ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The Department of Health Services has Moved out of the Coggs Center to a new Location. But the news Hasn’t Reached Some Residents.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More than a month after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services moved its North Side location for providing support for services such as FoodShare and BadgerCare...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis

KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

getting a high school diploma

MILWAUKEE — Travis Gardner is like a little brother to John Grube. While Gardner is 68 and Grube is 56, Grube said he feels like the older one because he seems to always be looking out for his friend. When Gardner forgot to bring water to a job site,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jalopnik

Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission

(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Improving road conditions Thursday with more light snow the next few days

Wet snow and rain from Wednesday night has mostly wrapped up. We just have a few light snow showers lingering in inland communities but the heavy, wet rain and snow has ended and additional snow accumulation Thursday morning looks unlikely. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha stayed mostly rain with just a touch of slush but inland and northern counties that were under the winter weather advisory picked up anywhere from 1-5″ of snow.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy