959theriver.com
Home For The Holidays Thanks To Will County Habitat For Humanity
Six families will be home for the holidays in their forever homes thanks to Will County Habitat for Humanity. Executive director Nicole Murray of Will County Habitat for Humanity says the veteran community helped out in a big way as did the Will County community at large. Two veterans will begin living in their new homes just before Christmas.
959theriver.com
Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022
This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
959theriver.com
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Take Part In Forum
A group of candidates running for Mayor of Chicago are seeking support on the Northwest Side. Eight candidates took part in the 41st Ward’s Democrats Forum last night. The group blasted incumbent Lori Lightfoot and challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who weren’t in attendance. They also discussed public transit and crime and the city’s budget and taxes. The ones who showed included Ja’Mal Green, Johnny Logalbo, Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Roderick Sawyer, Sophia King, Brandon Johnson and Kam Buckner.
959theriver.com
Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
959theriver.com
State And Local Leaders Celebrate Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange
State and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project this week in Chicago. The finished product is expected to result in a 50-percent reduction in vehicle delays and a one-third reduction in vehicle emissions. The 806-million-dollar multi-year effort is one of the biggest projects in state history. The project is the first major rehabilitation of the Jane Byrne since it was originally constructed more than 60 years ago.
959theriver.com
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
959theriver.com
One Month After Fatal Crash, Crete Woman Charged With Aggravated DUI
A Crete woman has been charged in a deadly DUI crash from November of this year that killed one and injured two others. Illinois State Police announced the arrest of and charges against 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete, IL. Tovar was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Felony).
959theriver.com
Listen to WIN Janet Jackson Tickets!
Listen to the Mackay in the Morning show with Chris Miles at 7:50a all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson!. Don’t miss Janet’s ‘Together Again Tour’ with special guest Ludacris on Saturday, May 27th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park!
959theriver.com
Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
959theriver.com
Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
A 28-year-old Crestwood man is being held on 10-million dollars bond after being charged with 6 counts of murder with intent to kill or injure. Anthony Maggio was arrested on Wednesday by Lockport Police Department. Maggio is accused of killing 32-year-old Ashtin Eaton of Lockport and her one-year-old daughter. It was in October of 2020 that Eaton’s body was found in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street, with her wrists cut and her daughter was also found dead but with no apparent trauma. No word on motive or the relationship if any, between Maggio and Eaton.
