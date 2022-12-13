An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO