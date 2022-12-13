Read full article on original website
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS)
BRIEF-Ecowise Holdings Reports HY Revenue S$18.8 Million
* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$967,000 VERSUS LOSS S$7.0 MILLION
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE
Twitter Lays Off Engineers In Infrastructure Org, Days After Leaders Were Fired- The Information
* TWITTER LAYS OFF ENGINEERS IN INFRASTRUCTURE ORG, DAYS AFTER LEADERS WERE FIRED- THE INFORMATION
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed Offering Of $125 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * NOVAVAX INC - ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027. * NOVAVAX INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF...
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN
BRIEF-Robex Incident At Nampala, Mali
* ROBEX RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AND AN ASSESSMENT OF DAMAGES AND SAFETY CONDITIONS TO RESTART OPERATIONS IS UNDERWAY. * ROBEX RESOURCES INC - NO INJURIES IN NAMPALA STAFF ARE NOTED. * ROBEX- FOLLOWING INTRUSION OF ARTISANAL MINERS IN PERIMETER OF OPERATIONS, INCIDENT WITH GENDARME CAUSED...
AP Top Financial News at 4:16 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. High inflation...
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representating the staff said on Friday. "Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever...
US STOCKS-Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment.
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
WRAPUP 6-Journalists' COVID deaths reported amid fears of Lunar New Year virus spread
(Recasts with deaths of state media journalists) Millions set to travel across country for Lunar New Year. China stocks ventilators, drugs, tests for rural areas. Two veteran Chinese state media journalists have died from COVID-19 in the capital Beijing in recent days, media said on Friday, among the first reported deaths since the government abandoned its strict "zero-COVID" policy of curbs and lockdowns.
US STOCKS-Wall Street slides more than 1% on angst over hawkish Fed
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) BoE, ECB raise rates by 50 bps each, see prolonged tightening. (Adds details, updates prices to open) By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's...
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
