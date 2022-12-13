Read full article on original website
David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup
English football great David Beckham has addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”. British comedian Joe Lycett called...
World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play
Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You’re understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you’re looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
How Argentina can beat France in the World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stands on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in the final. But having experienced defeat in the final of 2014 in Brazil when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany through extra time the 35-year-old Messi knows all too well the pain of having his World Cup dreams shattered. If Argentina is to win the tournament for the first time since 1986 it will likely come down to Messi, concentration and support from the fans.
The most memorable moments of Qatar 2022
This year’s World Cup was a tournament of firsts — the first to be held in the Middle East, the first to be held in November-December and the first where a woman refereed a men’s World Cup match. From surprise victories, to tears and spectacular goals, this...
Argentina fans adopt ‘Muchachos’ as their World Cup anthem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — “Muchachos” has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. The song was written by a fan and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mentions rival Brazil and the soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982. Argentina fan Fernando Romero wrote the song. He says “I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people.” Argentina will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.
Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentine fans are making great sacrifices to be in Qatar to see their team try to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Argentina is a soccer-crazed country known for its world-class players and its repeated economic crises. The fans are passionate and noisy and the euphoria in Doha has grown with each victory of Lionel Messi and his team ahead of Sunday’s final against defending champion France. Twenty-four-year-old Belen Godoy says “soccer for me is everything.” There are no official numbers on how many Argentine fans have traveled to Qatar. Thirty-four-year-old Cristian Machinelli says “I sold a Toyota truck for this.”
The couple who cycled the world on a tandem bicycle
On December 1, Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, both from the UK, cycled through a blizzard into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin approximately 180 days after setting off on a journey to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bicycle. The husband and wife team, who began...
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...
