thunderboltradio.com
Gov. Lee provides update on independent review of TDOC protocol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided a status update Friday on the independent, third party review of the lethal injection protocol at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). “We have received the third-party report and will now conduct a full assessment of the findings and determine. the...
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again.
wjhl.com
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs.
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
mymix1041.com
Department of Children Services questioned by Government Operations Subcommittee
A scathing report was released Tuesday concerning the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The report shows a substandard performance by the department. The report by the Tennessee comptroller of the treasury said DCS is struggling to provide support services for Tennessee’s most vulnerable youth. This is the second time in two years that the department has been audited.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to DCS crisis
On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a year-long timeline for the department. Lee said new plans for funding will help find solutions.
WKRN
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday.
DCS responds to scathing audit from Tennessee comptroller’s office
The Comptroller's audit said, “The safety, permanency, and well-being of Tennessee’s most vulnerable children is in jeopardy,”
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
WKRN
House fire under investigation in Columbia
The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night.
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
Around 300,000 people could lose TennCare coverage with the end of pandemic public health emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About 300,000 people across Tennessee could be losing their TennCare coverage next year in 2023. That’s because the COVID-19 health emergency ends in January, forcing TennCare to re-evaluate eligibility requirements through a process called redetermination. This information has William Watt, the father of a 3-year-old...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant’s emissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
WBBJ
THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday. After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. The highway patrol...
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year's firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR's Wildlife Resources section, said mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.
wvlt.tv
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity.
