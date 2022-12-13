ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said

The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy