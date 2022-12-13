Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said
The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor.
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens tells CNN's Dana Bash what it was like to fly with Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian penal colony.
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search.
Brand it like Beckham: How has this World Cup affected the 'brands' associated with it?
Traditionally billions of viewers watch the World Cup, and as they concentrate on what is happening on the pitch, the names of some of the world's biggest companies flash behind the players on a rolling, technicolored loop -- Budweiser, Visa, Coca-Cola, Qatar Airways, Adidas, McDonalds, Wanda, Vivo, Hyundai Kia.
Brittney Griner is back home and she intends to play basketball this season
Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday and returned home to Arizona, vowing in an Instgram post to play in the WNBA this season as she took another step in her reintegration into American life after her detention in Russia.
World's Shortest Man, Who's 20 and From Iran, Says Guinness World Records Fame Is 'Like a Dream'
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh is celebrating big news: he's officially been named as the world's shortest man. The 20-year-old from Iran, who is 2 feet, 1.6 inches tall, recently earned the title after visiting the Guinness World Records offices in Dubai — but first, the record-keeping organization says they tripled-checked their measurements.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1