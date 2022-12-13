Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Manorah Lighting Set For Sunday In Cranberry
A southern Butler County municipality welcomes community members of every faith to a celebration of the eight-day observance of Chanukah. On Sunday a public Menorah lighting will be held at the Cranberry Township’s Municipal Center on Rochester Road from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event will feature a...
Cookies With Santa At Mars Sunday
The young- and the young at heart- are invited to spend an afternoon with Kris Kringle in southern Butler County this weekend. The Mars Area High School Student Council is sponsoring Cookies with Santa from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the High School cafeteria. This free event will...
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
Wreaths Across America Set For Saturday
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather at North Main Cemetery Saturday morning to honor veterans in a yearly tradition. This is now the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has held the event in Butler. Volunteers will gather for a ceremony at noon, and then take time to lay over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Lighthouse Foundation Hosting Toy Collection
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Lighthouse Foundation will hold their annual Toy Shoppe Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Participants are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
Chamber Of Commerce’s Coffee Club Resumes
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. Armco Credit Union will join the Chamber to present the Friday Morning Coffee Club tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott. Participants will have the chance to enjoy...
Knoch tops Valley for first win/Butler inducting three into Athletic HOF tonight
–Knoch earned their first victory of the season with a 51-42 win over Valley. –North Catholic-75 Ambridge-48. –Mars-80 Kiski Area-63. –Freeport-74 Valley-40. –North Catholic-61 Highlands-33. –Mars-44 Kiski Area-39. –Seneca Valley-54 Neshannock-50 in overtime. Tonight:. –The Butler boys host Franklin Regional. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game begins at 7:20pm on WBUT....
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
Butler bowlers dominant in win/Freeport splits
–Butler swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with a 780 series with games of 265-247-268. Alex Ekas added a 664 series with a high game of 247. The Butler girls were led by Kelsee McConnell who rolled a 671 series with a high game of 232. Butler travels to Shaler today.
Police Searching For Thrift Store Thief
State police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from a thrift store. The theft was reported at Christian Community Thrift Store on Annisville Road in Washington Township earlier this week. Police say surveillance footage identifies the suspect as a woman in an all black outfit with sunglasses...
Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash
A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
