yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
977rocks.com
BC3 Graduates First Class In Practical Nursing
Six students received recognition this week as the first ever graduates from Butler County Community College’s practical nursing program. BC3 began the program in 2021 in response to a shortage of nurses in the Western Pennsylvania area. “This is a historic and significant event,” Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of...
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
Community mourns loss of teen student; school districts reevaluating bus safety
The community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died after being hit by a car. Now, some are taking a closer look at the safety of bus pick up locations for school districts in our area. The 16-year-old Millcreek student was struck by a car trying to get to school. This has […]
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 15, 2022 D10 Hoops: Greenville Girls Top Grove City; Kennedy Catholic Girls Get First Win
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Greenville’s Anna Harpst scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Greenville raced to a 59-28 win over Grove City. Harpst was one of three Greenville players in double figures, as Reese Schaller had 15 points and Grace Cano 14. Josie Lewis also had eight points for the unbeaten Lady Trojans.
977rocks.com
Butler bowlers roll over Shaler
–The Butler bowling teams swept Shaler 7-0 Thursday. Eric Devore led the boys with a 706 series and high game of 257. Zac Kniess added a 661 series and high game of 254. Butler improved to 4-0. Shaler is now 3-1. The three-game series total was Butler-3214 Shaler-2832. –The Golden...
977rocks.com
Manorah Lighting Set For Sunday In Cranberry
A southern Butler County municipality welcomes community members of every faith to a celebration of the eight-day observance of Chanukah. On Sunday a public Menorah lighting will be held at the Cranberry Township’s Municipal Center on Rochester Road from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event will feature a...
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
977rocks.com
Knoch tops Valley for first win/Butler inducting three into Athletic HOF tonight
–Knoch earned their first victory of the season with a 51-42 win over Valley. –North Catholic-75 Ambridge-48. –Mars-80 Kiski Area-63. –Freeport-74 Valley-40. –North Catholic-61 Highlands-33. –Mars-44 Kiski Area-39. –Seneca Valley-54 Neshannock-50 in overtime. Tonight:. –The Butler boys host Franklin Regional. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game begins at 7:20pm on WBUT....
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
explore venango
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, A Franklin Icon Since 1965, Closing Its Doors
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a staple storefront on Liberty Street since 1965, is closing its doors for good. Max Callaghan has operated his family shop on Liberty Street since he purchased Bartholomew’s Drug Store in 1965 and changed the name to Callaghan’s Pharmacy. For...
977rocks.com
Lighthouse Foundation Hosting Toy Collection
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Lighthouse Foundation will hold their annual Toy Shoppe Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Participants are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
977rocks.com
Wreaths Across America Set For Saturday
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather at North Main Cemetery Saturday morning to honor veterans in a yearly tradition. This is now the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has held the event in Butler. Volunteers will gather for a ceremony at noon, and then take time to lay over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans.
wccsradio.com
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
butlerradio.com
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
977rocks.com
Chamber Of Commerce’s Coffee Club Resumes
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. Armco Credit Union will join the Chamber to present the Friday Morning Coffee Club tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott. Participants will have the chance to enjoy...
Loving Lighting Local winner: Betsy M’s Christmas Cottage
It’s time for Loving Lighting Local and the reveal of this week’s winner. Let’s see who has the best lights on their block. The winning photo is from Betsy M. right here in Erie. Betsy sent us this great photo of her “Christmas Cottage.” She has bright LED lights wrapped around the whole house, plus […]
