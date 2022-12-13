ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Parents demand transparency at first Seagraves ISD board meeting after former superintendent’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves’ school board meeting Tuesday night began with a prayer for former superintendent Joshua Goen’s family, the community, and the school district. Shortly after, parents addressed board members, saying the district has not been transparent after the investigation was launched into Goen and after he died by suicide.
SEAGRAVES, TX
fox34.com

TTU child psychiatrist supports proposed social media ban

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of young subscribers could get kicked off social media if a newly-proposed bill is signed into law during Texas’ upcoming legislative session. Child psychiatrist Dr. Bobby Jain at Texas Tech says the bill would provide much needed oversight and could go a long way...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Covenant hiring at all levels as hospitals struggle with staffing shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant has staffing shortages in every area of the hospital, but mainly in nursing. Covenant Health has more than 200 job openings for Lubbock alone. The Talent Pipeline Program Manager, Terri Morris, says Covenant is short in all positions ranging from door greeter to experienced RNs. There’s a real shortage of nurses, which Morris describes as a crucial position for hospitals.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
WOLFFORTH, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
LEVELLAND, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?

Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX

