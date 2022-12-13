Read full article on original website
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example
Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
BBC
Jamie George and Elliot Daly: Saracens pair sign new contracts
England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens. Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell. Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has...
London identified by IMG as key in effort to transform rugby league
IMG have said success in London is high on their agenda when it comes to transforming rugby league’s long-term prospects
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
Anderson suggests England’s aggression can pose Australia problems in Ashes
Jimmy Anderson, who will sit out the third Test in Pakistan, said of Australia: ‘I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can’ in next year’s Ashes
BBC
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan
The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
NBC Sports
Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC
Raith Rovers need 'funds and expertise' or must scale back operations
Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations. A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.
