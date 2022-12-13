Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
247Sports
Report: Huskers hiring Florida high school coach for staff position
Nebraska football is adding to its staff through the high school ranks as former Homestead (Fla.) coach Phillip Simpson is headed to Lincoln to help as an assistant defensive line coach for the Huskers. The Miami Herald reported the news earlier this month as Homestead played and lost in a...
December 16-18 updates on Mississippi State official visitors
The final weekend of official visitors before the December signing period has arrived. Unexpected and tragically, it will be a different vibe this weekend following the events of the week.
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UCONN
Barret Sallee and Tom Fornelli join Chip Patterson to share their picks for the Marshall vs UCONN matchup.
Rutgers vs Wake Forest Preview: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it on Saturday in an out-of-conference matchup against Wake Forest. The Scarlet Knights are riding a two-game losing streak, with the latest loss coming in the form of a 45-43 decision against Seton Hall. The defeat dropped Rutgers to 6-4 on the season. Wake Forest...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0