New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Live updates: Flash flood warning in effect throughout New Orleans metro area

Severe storms are rolling through New Orleans metro Wednesday as they make their way across Southeast Louisiana. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes until 7:30 p.m. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen by 4:30 p.m., and rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches are expected, forecasters said. Another 1 to 2 inches possible of rain are possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox29.com

Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado hits Arabi for second time this year; minor damage reported

A tornado struck old Arabi in St. Bernard Parish for the second time this year on Wednesday afternoon, stirring disbelief among residents who haven't fully recovered from a fatal EF-3 tornado last March that caused widespread damage. The latest twister touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and followed a similar...
ARABI, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage

NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
MARRERO, LA

