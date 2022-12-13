Read full article on original website
Watch tornado hit JPSO firing range
Among the many buildings in the area damaged by yesterday’s tornadoes was the firing range for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The storm Wednesday afternoon peeled the roof from the building in Harvey.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.
A massive storm system sweeping across the country turned deadly in Louisiana after causing tornadoes to devastate parts of the state. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on the winter storm’s path and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 15, 2022.
NOLA.com
Live updates: Flash flood warning in effect throughout New Orleans metro area
Severe storms are rolling through New Orleans metro Wednesday as they make their way across Southeast Louisiana. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes until 7:30 p.m. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen by 4:30 p.m., and rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches are expected, forecasters said. Another 1 to 2 inches possible of rain are possible.
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
fox29.com
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
NOLA.com
Tornado hits Arabi for second time this year; minor damage reported
A tornado struck old Arabi in St. Bernard Parish for the second time this year on Wednesday afternoon, stirring disbelief among residents who haven't fully recovered from a fatal EF-3 tornado last March that caused widespread damage. The latest twister touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and followed a similar...
fox8live.com
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As severe weather is anticipated to move through most of the Fox 8 viewership on Wednesday, here is a working list of schools and public offices that have announced closures as a tornado watch is expected to be in effect throughout the day. We will continue...
WDSU
New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage
NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
NOLA.com
Still about 7,000 without power in metro New Orleans, mostly those in path of tornado
About 7,000 New Orleans metro area homes and businesses were still without power Thursday morning after the previous day's storms, including a tornado that cut a path of destruction through the west bank at Gretna and Marrero and into Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward. At the peak of the...
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
