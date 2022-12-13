Severe storms are rolling through New Orleans metro Wednesday as they make their way across Southeast Louisiana. A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes until 7:30 p.m. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen by 4:30 p.m., and rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches are expected, forecasters said. Another 1 to 2 inches possible of rain are possible.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO