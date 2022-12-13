ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Death toll from Jersey flat explosion rises to seven

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UY3PL_0jgox4Ao00

The death toll from an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has risen to seven, the island’s police chief said today.

The blast occurred early on Saturday morning and destroyed the three-storey Haut du Mont building in the Jersey capital of St Helier.

Seven people have now been confirmed dead, up from five, with two people still missing. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Seven of those involved have been named as Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64 years, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73 years, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

In a statement, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families have been made aware of this announcement and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkI2l_0jgox4Ao00

“The identities of the other islanders will be released by their families, with the support of police, at a later date.

“My thoughts and those of all the emergency response continues to be with the victims and families affected by this tragic incident.

“May I ask that the privacy of the families continues to be respected.”

At a press conference today States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Brown said the investigation into the explosion will be “long and complex” and that the fire service will hire independent experts to help identify the cause of the blast.

Mr Smith said on Sunday that the “likely” cause was a gas leak. But Jo Cox, chief officer at Island Energy, said the flats affected were not connected to the gas network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVW9b_0jgox4Ao00

Andium Homes, which operates the 36 residences at Haut du Mont, confirmed that no gas is used at the site and it had not received any reports of gas leaks or smell prior to the incident.

Jersey‘s energy supplier announced yesterday it is carrying out safety testing of the entire island’s gas supply.

According to the Jersey Evening Post, a statement on Monday afternoon from Ms Cox said: “Island Energy continues to work alongside the emergency services as they continue their recovery operation.

“The company will conduct its own investigation into what happened, as well as helping the various official inquiries.

“Our engineers are safety-testing the island’s gas network, and this will be completed in the next few days. No issues have been detected in the survey so far.”

It comes after the cordon around the Haut du Montwas was reduced yesterday, allowing some evacuated residents to return home.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23, 10 more missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23 with 10 others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two...
The Independent

‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders — live updates: Moscow stabbings probe won’t slow down during holidays as police scour video

Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students in the town of Moscow have said they will not slow down their pace through the holidays. Nearly five weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on 13 November, authorities have not named a suspect or motive, found the murder weapon, or produced a criminal profile of the potential killer.In an update on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that investigators will consistently continue to follow leads for the rest of the year, adding that the departure of students going...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Man and woman arrested over deaths of boys aged two and five

A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two young boys.Emergency services were called to an address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, according to the Metropolitan Police.I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to...
The Independent

Community in shock after deaths of woman and two children aged four and six

Residents have spoken of their shock and sadness after a triple murder inquiry was launched into the deaths of a woman and two young children in Northamptonshire.Police officers were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am on Thursday, where a woman, a boy understood to be aged six, and a girl believed to be four-years-old were found with serious injuries.Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident...
The Independent

Search continues for man missing without coat in freezing conditions

Police searching for a man missing for three days with no coat in freezing conditions have released CCTV images of the last sighting of him.Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen heading down Grampian Road towards the southern end of Aviemore in the Highlands at around 3.10am on Sunday.He had no coat on and was wearing just a jumper and baggy jeans.The 33-year-old disappeared while a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for much of Scotland.Police said searches are continuing and appealed for information about the missing man.As concerns grow for missing 33-year-old Rodrigo Falcon, Police...
The Independent

Enormous pile of Evri parcels found dumped in woods as suspected thief arrested

A suspected parcel thief has been arrested after a huge pile reported stolen from one of Evri’s delivery depots were found fly-tipped in woods.Large sacks full of deliveries were found dumped in woods in the Luton area of Chatham, Kent.A shocked local resident made the discovery while out walking on Ash Tree Lane on 4 December and last week Evri, formerly known as Hermes, apologised to affected customers and launched an investigation.Police were also alerted and say, as part of their investigation, they have arrested a man on suspicion of theft in connection with parcels missing from a depot in...
The Independent

Police investigation launched after bodies of two boys found at house in Dagenham

A woman and a man have been arrested after two young boys were found dead at a home in Dagenham, east London. Detectives are investigating after emergency services found the bodies of a two-year-old and a five-year-old on Friday afternoon. Police and ambulance workers were called to a disturbance at around 2pm at a home in Cornwallis Road.A woman was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident, the Metropolitan Police said, and a man was also arrested nearby. Both the woman and man are known to the children, the force added. The boy’s family have been informed...
The Independent

Police release new image of man after grandmother’s murder

Police have issued a new photograph of a man wanted after a 47-year-old grandmother was found murdered.Extensive searches have been ongoing to trace 32-year-old Alexander Carr following the discovery of Michelle Hanson’s body at a house in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 3.Northumbria Police have appealed for information about Carr’s whereabouts and a £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to his arrest.Members of the public should not approach him and should dial 999 immediately.Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, leading the inquiry, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family...
The Independent

Drug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver - twice over the legal limit for cannabis - crashes head-on with another car.The incident happened in Flintshire, Wales, when Gavin Andrew Evans attempted to overtake a vehicle.His Vauxhall Cavalier collides with a Vauxhall Agila at high speeds and police described the fact nobody died in the crash as “sheer luck”.All involved, including passengers and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.Evans held no driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident and has since been jailed.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsFormer Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drinkMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy