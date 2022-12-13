Read full article on original website
Are Sunderland making a move for Jobe Bellingham?
A fresh report linking Sunderland with Birmingham youngster Job Bellingham has emerged.
SB Nation
Tony Mowbray is the right man for Sunderland - he shouldn’t be under any undue pressure
Yes, he likes biscuits, and yes, he’s far more affable and willing to engage with the media than his predecessor, but if we can look beyond the jovial side of Tony Mowbray and focus on his credentials as a football coach - which is, after all, the crux of the discussion - I think the past week has thrown up some interesting arguments.
BBC
Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag says a club sale would be good
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes the sale of the club would be a "good thing" as he looks to compete with cash-rich Manchester City and Newcastle. Last month, United's owners the Glazer family announced they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". The Americans bought...
BBC
Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
BBC
Raith Rovers need 'funds and expertise' or must scale back operations
Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations. A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.
BBC
Huddersfield: John Smith's Stadium owners at risk of administration
Huddersfield Town is set to take over the running of the John Smith's Stadium as the ground's current managers face going into administration. Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL) is in millions of pounds of debt, according to council papers. The football club is set to take on full control of...
Report: Chelsea Owners Have Serious Interest In Dusan Vlahovic
The new owners have Chelsea have serious interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash
Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.
BBC
Vllaznia 0-4 Chelsea: Blues cruise into Women's Champions League quarter-finals
Manager Emma Hayes said Chelsea have learned from their "hardest moments" to ensure smooth qualification to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals. The 2020-21 runners-up failed to progress from the group stage last season, but a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia confirmed their place in this year's last eight. Hayes' side remain...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
BBC
Charlton Athletic: Fans' group give owner Thomas Sandgaard club charter ultimatum
A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter. Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum. The Addicks, 18th in League One, are...
BBC
Jamie George and Elliot Daly: Saracens pair sign new contracts
England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens. Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell. Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has...
BBC
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon
Chelsea are now on the verge of appointing Christopher Vivell as a new technical director at the club.
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Pushing For Youssofa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is not close to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
