Maryland State

Security guard charged in soccer coach killing used force in previous cases, including with stun gun on woman in wheelchair

 4 days ago
The Independent

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims

The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
SAN JOSE, CA
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Daily Mail

Read the full chilling radio messages cops in a police helicopter sent down to their brave comrades on the ground as murderous love triangle trio opened fire on them

The deadly shootout between the Trains and police has been revealed in harrowing radio messages between two police helicopters flying overhead. Brothers Nathaniel Train, 46, and Gareth, 47, and his wife Stacey, 45, ambushed and killed constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, at their rural home in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.
BET

Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson Makes Admission At Murder Trial

A former Texas police officer defended fatally shooting a Black woman at her home but also admitted to “bad police work.”. Aaron Dean testified Monday (Dec. 12) at his murder trial that Atatiana Jefferson, 28, had a gun “pointed directly at me” when he fired a fatal shot through a bedroom window of her home in 2019, CBS News reports.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Woman kills two police officers before dying by suicide in Mississippi

A woman killed two police officers before dying by suicide in a shootout at a Mississippi motel, according to authorities. Two officers in Bay St Louis were killed at Motel 6 on Highway 90 early on Wednesday morning after responding to a call, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The “call of service” came in around 4.30am in Hancock County when the armed woman shot and killed the officers before dying by suicide. One of the officers died at the scene while the other passed after being taken to a hospital in the area, 4WWL...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
New York Post

California serial killer Franc Cano gets life sentence for rape, murder of four women

A California serial killer will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping and killing four women while he and a friend were both out on probation for previous sex offenses. Franc Cano, 36, fessed up Thursday to four counts of rape and murder that he carried out almost a decade ago over the span of five months with his creep companion Steven Gordon, the Los Angeles Times reported. The pair, both already registered sex offenders, targeted women who worked as prostitutes in Anaheim and Santa Ana. Cano and Gordon even had ankle bracelets on as...
ANAHEIM, CA
New York Post

NYC gangbanger hit with life sentence in two-decade-old Father’s Day shooting

A Bronx drug dealer has been slapped with a life sentence for ordering a hit at a Father’s Day barbecue that left an innocent bystander paralyzed for a decade before he finally succumbed to his injuries. Ralph Berry, 55, was convicted last year of ordering the shooting of a rival gangbanger at the William McKinley Houses complex in the Bronx on June 21, 2000, that left bystander Caprice Jones paralyzed, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District said Monday. The case turned into a homicide in November 2010 when Jones died as a result of his injuries. But it took over 10...
BRONX, NY
Vice

A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit

A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.

