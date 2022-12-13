ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
dallasexpress.com

Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota

As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KEYC

The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Local Snackmaker Eyes Expansion in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - A local snack maker is planning an expansion project. Von Hanson’s Snacks is planning an expansion project that will triple the production capacity and increase accuracy, storage, and labeling. The new space will house two production machines, a bagging machine, and other automation systems to...
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
HUTCHINSON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Clearwater Man Hurt in I-94 Crash

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater man was hurt when his car collided with a semi Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Thomas Middendorf was heading west on Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. when his car came in contact with a westbound semi. The crash happened...
CLEARWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
SAVAGE, MN
KROC News

Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy