Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company
Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
kfgo.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
Snoop Dogg and Master P Partner with Minnesota Cereal Co.
Two huge names in the Hip-Hop world have now partnered with Minnesota based cereal company, Post Cereals. Snoop Dogg and Master P were in the Twin Cities this week to promote and announce their new cereal that will be produced by cereal company Post, which is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
dallasexpress.com
Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota
As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
KEYC
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
Local Snackmaker Eyes Expansion in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - A local snack maker is planning an expansion project. Von Hanson’s Snacks is planning an expansion project that will triple the production capacity and increase accuracy, storage, and labeling. The new space will house two production machines, a bagging machine, and other automation systems to...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
Clearwater Man Hurt in I-94 Crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater man was hurt when his car collided with a semi Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Thomas Middendorf was heading west on Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. when his car came in contact with a westbound semi. The crash happened...
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday
The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
