How To Spot A Bad An All You Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
turning the tables: Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson
Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip
While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
