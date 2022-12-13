ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson

Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million

2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip

While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
HENDERSON, NV

