Read full article on original website
Related
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
healthcareguys.com
How To Boost Patient Comfort In Your Healthcare Facility
It’s hard to imagine anyone thinking about a healthcare facility as a go-to place for peace and serenity. Believe it or not, fear and anxiety are some of the main reasons why many people avoid visiting healthcare facilities. But you can make a difference by implementing measures to enhance your patients’ comfort and create a welcoming environment. The last thing you want is people preferring to stay at home instead of seeking treatment when unwell. Making your facility an inviting and comfortable place is the first step to encouraging people to seek treatment. Here are some ways your healthcare facility can boost patient comfort.
healthcareguys.com
The Symptoms And Treatments For A Polyester Allergy
Are you feeling itchy, rashes, and wheezing? If so, then you may be suffering from a polyester allergy. Polyester is one of the most popular fabrics, but unfortunately, it can cause a range of allergic reactions in some people. This article will discuss the symptoms associated with this condition and treatments that may help reduce the effects of an allergy to polyester.
healthcareguys.com
5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment
Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
Comments / 0