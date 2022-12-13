In her newest video, “Cut Deep,” Jass Clutch displays her abilities vocally and musically. Every time she releases a new song, she shows off her increasing versatility, solidifies her reputation, and raises the standard for herself and the artists around her. It makes sense that Jass Clutch would be among the musicians who are currently on the rise the fastest. She’s coming back in 2023 with more fire, and she’ll be wowing audiences with all of her abilities. Jass Clutch’s “Cut Deep” (Warrior), released not long after her previous single, “Whole Lot,” with Finesse2Tymes, best showcases her versatility. “Cut Deep” is another example of how the North Carolina rapper is becoming better with each release. Jass Clutch is a rising star in North Carolina, so keep an eye out for what she has in store for us in 2023.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO