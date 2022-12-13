Read full article on original website
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Cam’ron adds to his extensive media resume from being a rapper, entertainer, and actor, to now becoming a sports talk show host It Is What It Is. The talk show will launch at the top of 2023 and will feature a variety of guests to chat with Cam’ron about the hottest trends in sports.
The world’s largest hip-hop festival is putting together the world’s greatest compilation album. Yes, that is correct – Rolling Loud is gearing up to release its debut album via Rolling Loud Records. Using its years of standout lineups as an A&R goldmine, the album will feature a mix of collaborations that could only happen at the hands of Rolling Loud.
In her newest video, “Cut Deep,” Jass Clutch displays her abilities vocally and musically. Every time she releases a new song, she shows off her increasing versatility, solidifies her reputation, and raises the standard for herself and the artists around her. It makes sense that Jass Clutch would be among the musicians who are currently on the rise the fastest. She’s coming back in 2023 with more fire, and she’ll be wowing audiences with all of her abilities. Jass Clutch’s “Cut Deep” (Warrior), released not long after her previous single, “Whole Lot,” with Finesse2Tymes, best showcases her versatility. “Cut Deep” is another example of how the North Carolina rapper is becoming better with each release. Jass Clutch is a rising star in North Carolina, so keep an eye out for what she has in store for us in 2023.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The highly anticipated (at least by me) film hits theaters nationwide on December 16th.
People usually have the misconception that rapping has no meaning because no one will understand it. In the era of globalization, music has become the main stress buster for many. People who want to escape from the world and have fun are particularly addicted to music. Rap songs are also said to be preferred only by teenagers because they are meaningless to elders. But Mr.Reaper has proved it wrong. His rapping with meaningful lyrics is winning listeners’ hearts.
People have different talents. Some become the best singers, songwriters, and directors, and others, photographers and videographers. But to have one person doing it all was unheard of until JLShotThat stole the spotlight. He amazes everyone by ticking all the boxes. JLShotThat has made a name for himself in the...
Astrokidjay is not playing around on his new EP God Bless the Mafia (Side A) via LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records. The 20-year-old artist, who is able to effortlessly synthesize hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats while maintaining a point of view that is irrefutably his, uses this six-song canvas to show that he’s grown even more distinct—and even more irresistible.
Sweet Limb is an artist with a focus on making music that explores the variety of the contemporary R&B scene with a retro twist. He has released a handful of well-received releases, including the recent work “fresh.” The latter showcases personal lyrics with vocals falling in between neo-soul and hip-hop; accompanied by experimental, yet catchy beats.
It is rare that a track comes out of nowhere and hits you the very first time you hear it in a world of sensory brilliance. Hip Hop duo Duality have certainly achieved that and more with their debut track “Ketamine,” which is now accompanied by a music video. The music video matches the words of the track perfectly, and continues to push the narrative of the song forward.
