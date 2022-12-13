ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Welcome the New Coaches in First Season 23 Promo

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are welcoming some fresh faces to season 23 of The Voice!. The NBC singing competition released their first promo for the upcoming season on Wednesday, in which seasoned vets Kelly and Blake -- who won his ninth Voice title on Tuesday with country singer Bryce Leatherwood -- welcome first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...

