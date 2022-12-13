Read full article on original website
WUSA
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Welcome the New Coaches in First Season 23 Promo
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are welcoming some fresh faces to season 23 of The Voice!. The NBC singing competition released their first promo for the upcoming season on Wednesday, in which seasoned vets Kelly and Blake -- who won his ninth Voice title on Tuesday with country singer Bryce Leatherwood -- welcome first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explained Why Working On A "Toxic Male Set" For "So Long" Affected Her Ability To Be Friends With Women
Sarah's comments come almost two years after she addressed the allegations against Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.
WUSA
Kevin Bacon Shares What It's Like Behind the Scenes When Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Yes, the car is actually moving! Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael, opened up to ET about the behind-the-scenes logistics required to successfully film their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. For years, fans of the show -- and the Late Late Show With James Corden segment that inspired...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
WUSA
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Tell-All: Meri Finds Out Christine Was Against Kody Reconciling With Her (Exclusive)
Meri Brown was unaware that Kody Brown was considering a reconciliation. In an exclusive clip from Sister Wives' upcoming one-on-one special, the exes discuss the downfall of their relationship. Meri and Kody married in 1990 and had a strong relationship until her 2015 catfishing scandal. After the controversy, Kody said...
WUSA
Selena Gomez Shares Throwback Clip Showing She Manifested Her Golden Globe Nomination
Selena Gomez believes in the power of manifesting her own destiny. The 30-year-old actress recently shared a throwback video on TikTok of her putting out all the good Golden Globe Awards vibes into the universe. "Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream," she...
WUSA
Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...
