Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
WUSA
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
WUSA
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
WUSA
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
WUSA
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
WUSA
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
WUSA
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
WUSA
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
WUSA
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
WUSA
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
WUSA
Prince Harry Says It Was 'Terrifying' Having Prince William 'Scream and Shout' at Him Amid Royal Exit
Prince Harry is opening up like never before about the rift he has with his brother, Prince William, in volume II of his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The second three episodes of the docuseries dropped on Thursday and feature the couple detailing their exit as...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
WUSA
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
WUSA
Prince Harry Explains Why Queen Elizabeth Didn't Defend Him Amid Royal Exit
Prince Harry is giving some backstory behind his chaotic exit from royal life and his family's reaction to his and his wife, Meghan Markle's, decision to relocate to California in 2020. In the newly released volume II of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry goes into detail for the first time about the events of early 2020 when the couple was seemingly at odds with the royal family.
WUSA
Tyler Perry Reveals He Is Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana
Tyler Perry has a special role in the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. On the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan's docuseries, it was revealed that the renowned filmmaker is the godfather to 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry recalls how Harry and Meghan asked him to...
WUSA
Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Meets With Ngozi Fulani to Apologize After Racist Remarks
Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with Ngozi Fulani to address the incident last month which led to Lady Hussey resigning her royal post. Hussey made racist remarks to Fulani during an event at Buckingham Palace. The palace shared a press release about the meeting on Friday, saying...
Comments / 0