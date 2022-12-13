ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show

Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
WUSA

Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
WUSA

Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
WUSA

'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)

In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
WUSA

Prince Harry Explains Why Queen Elizabeth Didn't Defend Him Amid Royal Exit

Prince Harry is giving some backstory behind his chaotic exit from royal life and his family's reaction to his and his wife, Meghan Markle's, decision to relocate to California in 2020. In the newly released volume II of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry goes into detail for the first time about the events of early 2020 when the couple was seemingly at odds with the royal family.
CALIFORNIA STATE

