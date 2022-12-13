ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Only 14% of diagnosed cancers in the US are detected by screening, report says

A small proportion — 14.1% — of all diagnosed cancers in the United States are detected by screening with a recommended screening test, according to a new report. The remaining diagnosed cancers tend to be found when someone has symptoms or seeks imaging or medical care for other reasons, suggests the report, posted online Wednesday by researchers at the nonprofit research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.
COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased

BEIJING (AP) — Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases. Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for COVID-19, while employees at shops in one complex at a funeral home said there has been a noticeable rise in traffic there. China is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after the government last week eased restrictions. China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4, but experts caution China counts coronavirus deaths differently from some other countries.
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited a National Guard facility in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits for exposure to toxins under legislation that he signed in August. The National Guard facility is named after his late son, Beau Biden, who served as a major in Iraq and later died of brain cancer. The president has said he believes his son’s fatal illness stemmed from his exposure to “burn pits” in Iraq. The new law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened and treated for toxins that could include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, or burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
