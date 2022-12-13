Read full article on original website
NHL
Vanecek 'Not Yet' On List of Goalies Ovechkin Has Scored On | FEATURE
With Ovechkin on the verge of tying Gordie Howe's 801 goals for second all-time, Vanecek thankful not to have given up a goal to his former teammate - yet. Last month when the Washington Capitals came to New Jersey, Vitek Vanecek played his former team for the first time. The nerves were there as they tend to be playing against a former team for the first time, but Vanecek also had the unenviable position of going up against former teammate and goal-scoring machine Alexander Ovechkin for the first time.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins
Columbus finishes a road trip that features three games against the Eastern Conference's best today with a matinee in Boston. The Blue Jackets will face a Bruins team that has been nearly unbeatable at home (15-0-2), but Columbus is looking to get back in the win column after losses Tuesday at Florida (4-0) and Thursday at Tampa Bay (4-1).
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward "would rather be home with my family" after being placed on unconditional waivers. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, named U.S. captain for 2023 World Juniors
Behrens of Avalanche, Savage of Red Wings announced as alternate captains. Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect, was named United States captain for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman had six points (one goal, five assists) in five games when the United States finished fifth at...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kings
BOSTON - David Krejci will return to the lineup on Thursday night when the Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The center, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, will be back between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the B's second line. Hampus...
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Pavelski to play 1,200th game when Stars visit Hurricanes
McDavid, Oilers face Zegras, Ducks; Ovechkin tries to tie Howe on all-time goals list. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games on Saturday. Pavelski to play 1,200th NHL...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Gaudet agrees to 3-year entry-level contract
The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet. Gaudet, a native of Saint-Ignace, New Brunswick, has played in 30 games with the Quebec Major Junior League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens this season, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-9 rating.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2022
Golden Knights return home to host New York Islanders. The Vegas Golden Knights (22-9-1) are back from their road trip to take on the New York Islanders (17-12-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Big divisional road trip begins in Montreal
Tampa Bay's first stop on the trip takes them to Bell Centre to face the Canadiens. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Canadiens on Saturday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back 4-1 Losses
After coming off a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Blackhawks faced the same fate after another defeating 4-1 loss to the Wild. Max Domi felt like the team played well the night before and showed good looks tonight but just couldn't capitalize on chances early on.
NHL
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets open a set of back-to-back games on the road tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg plays...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Saturday, December 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 17
* Will The Great Eight tie Mr. Hockey on the NHL's all-time goals list Saturday? Alex Ovechkin, who sits one back of Gordie Howe, has tallied eight times in head-to-head games with Auston Matthews but will be facing a familiar face who enters the contest with two straight shutouts. *...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
