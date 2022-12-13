Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Increasing COVID numbers pose a holiday health concern
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers are up again, but officials aren’t surprised with many people travelling the last few weeks. The numbers have jumped so much that there’s a holiday health concern. Dylan Fearon reported live from the Connecticut Department of Public Health in Hartford. Just three...
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Puddles, ponding, spray an issue on I-91 toward Rocky Hill
The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the Early Warning Weather Alert for a potential wintry mix and wind continued on Friday. Here is his noon forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 9 hours...
Health Headlines: New rapid COVID, RSV, & flu test available amidst rising virus cases
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Home rapid COVID tests use a technology that is not as reliable as PCR testing done in labs, but now there is a new PCR rapid test for COVID, RSV and the flu. The tests are available at Physicianone Urgent Care locations. The nasal swab test has to be performed in […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cold, rain and wind continues in Waterbury
The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the Early Warning Weather Alert for a potential wintry mix and wind continued on Friday. Here is his noon forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 6 hours...
Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT reports first child flu death
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Eyewitness News
Audrey Russo tracks road conditions in Hartford county
Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
Eyewitness News
Data shows violent and property crimes are down overall in CT, but murders are up in two cities
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another report is out on crime, and it’s good news. Data collected by the state shows violent and property crimes are down significantly. The news is not as good for a couple of Connecticut’s largest cities. State police released a report in September which...
Eyewitness News
Wet road conditions reported across the state
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: BBB warns against falling victim to Facebook scams
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 5 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Comments / 0