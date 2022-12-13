ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Eyewitness News

Increasing COVID numbers pose a holiday health concern

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers are up again, but officials aren’t surprised with many people travelling the last few weeks. The numbers have jumped so much that there’s a holiday health concern. Dylan Fearon reported live from the Connecticut Department of Public Health in Hartford. Just three...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Puddles, ponding, spray an issue on I-91 toward Rocky Hill

The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the Early Warning Weather Alert for a potential wintry mix and wind continued on Friday. Here is his noon forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 9 hours...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Cold, rain and wind continues in Waterbury

The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the Early Warning Weather Alert for a potential wintry mix and wind continued on Friday. Here is his noon forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 6 hours...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT reports first child flu death

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Audrey Russo tracks road conditions in Hartford county

Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Wet road conditions reported across the state

(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: BBB warns against falling victim to Facebook scams

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 5 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT

