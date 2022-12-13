Read full article on original website
6 Critical Areas Around Your Home Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared
Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm bringing high winds and heavy snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east. Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
kwit.org
The Exchange 12.14.22: Siouxland native donates untouched prairie; Slow birding and fast counting; Opening up SD wildlife for people with disabilities
This week on The Exchange, we talk native Siouxlander Scott Wendel who has donated more than 100 acres of Woodbury County farmland to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Also, we talk with a Sioux Falls man who is working to open up South Dakota state parks and wildlife areas to people with all kinds of ability. Michael Samp is raising money to buy more than two dozen special track chairs to give people with disabilities freedom to roam in South Dakota’s state parks.
dakotanewsnow.com
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
