We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
Dionne Warwick is still waiting for a phone call from Pete Davidson! ET spoke to the 82-year-old songstress who revealed that despite a hilarious tweet manifesting a romance with the 29-year-old comedian, the two haven't gotten together. "I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth...
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
Yes, the car is actually moving! Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael, opened up to ET about the behind-the-scenes logistics required to successfully film their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. For years, fans of the show -- and the Late Late Show With James Corden segment that inspired...
Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
Meri Brown is making a major reveal about her marriage. In a clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown’s first wife confirms the end of their 32-year relationship. The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife. "I...
Meri Brown was unaware that Kody Brown was considering a reconciliation. In an exclusive clip from Sister Wives' upcoming one-on-one special, the exes discuss the downfall of their relationship. Meri and Kody married in 1990 and had a strong relationship until her 2015 catfishing scandal. After the controversy, Kody said...
