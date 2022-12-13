ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Council to spend 300K to investigate unaccounted gift cards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth City Council voted on Tuesday to spend $300,000 to investigate how the city used the American Rescue Plan Funding. The city council vote to investigate the forensic audit was 6-1, with Mayor Glover in opposition. The vote for the forensic audit comes after $80,000 worth of gift cards that were purchased using the American Rescue Plan Funding were unaccounted for.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Council discussing change to recall efforts

PORTSMOUTH, VA
princessanneindy.com

2023 Virginia Elections: Questions for candidates in Virginia Senate District 7 [Special Election]

Ed. — The Independent News submitted questions to candidates in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, special election in Virginia State Senate District 7. Responses appear below. Both campaigns responded on a very short timeline, given the rapid nature of this special election to fill the remaining term of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who will serve in Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

HAMPTON, VA

