Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To Deadly Gun Battle Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge

Tulsa Police have arrested the third and final suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old during a gun battle back in May of 2022.

According to police, officers arrested Darius McGee on Monday night. Authorities say McGee is charged with first-degree murder.

Police arrested Deontre Reed in August and Dominique Jordan in October for their role in the shooting.

Officers say all three men were all involved in a gun battle at a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis where more than 140 shots were fired.

17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot and killed during the shootout.