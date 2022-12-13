Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plummets Below $17,000 After Audit Firm Mazars Pauses Work For Binance
The Bitcoin price has once again fallen below the $17,000 mark after it became known that the auditing firm Mazars will pause its work with Binance. Already in the last few days, rumors and FUD about Binance intensified. As NewsBTC reported, investors are worried that Binance is not keeping enough...
NEWSBTC
Leverage The Crypto Market Downturn to Buy Rocketize, The Sandbox, and Fantom Cheaply
The prices of cryptocurrencies like the Sandbox (SAND) and Fantom (FTM) have fallen significantly and are currently relatively cheaper. Also, Rocketize (JATO) is running a pre-sale where the development team is offering JATO tokens for less than their future potential worth. But why should you care?. Typically, seasoned crypto traders...
NEWSBTC
Japanese Government To Ease 30% Crypto Tax Requirement – A Good Move?
Presently Japanese crypto firms pay a set 30% corporate tax rate on their holdings, regardless of whether or not they made a profit. Due to this stringent tax law over the past years, some local crypto firms reportedly chose to move their business elsewhere. This development has impacted the country’s...
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System
Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
NEWSBTC
Meme coins Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Big Eyes Coin (BIG) outperforms Ripple (XRP)
Despite having a much lower market cap, the meme coin Toon Finance Token TFT has outperformed Ripple XRP in 2022. This is due to several factors such as the low circulating supply of TFT, its use of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the viral status that memes have acquired on social media worldwide.
NEWSBTC
Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?
On-chain data shows the number of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen recently, something that could help fuel a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Shown Increasing Demand Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been an increasing demand...
NEWSBTC
What Ethereum’s Rejection At $1,350 Says About The Cryptocurrency
Ethereum saw an increase in its price on Tuesday along with the rest of the crypto market following the positive CPI data release. The jump in price saw Ethereum finally beat the $1,300 price point after hovering around $1,200 coming out of the weekend. However, the digital asset had met significant resistance at the $1,350 price level, which could end up being a bearish development for the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Glassnode Raises Concerns Over Binance PoR Data, Was There A Mistake?
Binance, as one of the leading crypto exchanges, tried to exhibit transparency in its operations, especially on the security of customers’ funds. This led it to publish its proof of reserve (PoR) reports. However, the collapse of some firms like Celsius Network, FTX, and others has instilled fear and doubts about crypto exchanges and platforms.
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Investors As Cardano Threatens To Slip Further?
The Cardano price continued to depict a strong bearish influence in the market. The coin lost over 7% of its value over the last 24 hours. On a weekly time frame, ADA was down by 14%. The extended price pullback might continue, so investors should be wary of their next move.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Backpedals To $16,000 Level As Crypto Market Sheds $50 Billion
In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has slid beneath the important support level of $17,000 as weekly bears have taken the driver’s seat. The most popular cryptocurrency is presently selling at $16,723, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week. There has been significant selling pressure on the cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Facing Massive Sell Pressure? Mithril Team Wants 200,000 BNB Back
In an announcement today, Binance declared that based on recent reviews, it has decided to delist the Mithril (MITH), Tribe (TRIBE), Augur (REP) and Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) tokens on December 22, 09:00 (UTC) and cease trading on all trading pairs. As stated in a blog post about the...
NEWSBTC
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
NEWSBTC
Best Tokens to Buy in Crypto Winter: RTC, USDT & BNB
We are now in a crypto winter – meaning that digital asset prices have taken a significant hit in recent months. On the other hand, this an excellent opportunity for investors to buy a range of crypto tokens at a discounted price. This guide ranks the best crypto winter...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Revives The Crypto Market As Its Presale Interest Rises, Dogecoin Value Rises By 19.4%, And Dash Is Listed On The Leading Trading Platform BingX
In recent years, we have seen tremendous growth in the cryptocurrency business. Every week a new cryptocurrency is launched but on the other hand, the existence of a large number of different crypto Tokens can make investors confused about which cryptocurrency to buy. As per the latest crypto news and analysts, individuals must focus on the value and long-term potential of each cryptocurrency, even during inflation. In this article, we explain some of the top-most promising cryptocurrencies that are trending currently such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Dash (DASH).
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Visionary Blockchain Projects To Buy In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Solana
When Blockchain technology was developed, the major focus was finance but with cryptocurrency projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL), the vision for Blockchain technology has expanded to include other industries such as health and entertainment. This article talks about these three cryptocurrencies and...
NEWSBTC
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is A Hidden Crypto Gem, Along With ImmutableX (IMX) and Quant (QUANT)
There are a lot of hidden gems in the cryptocurrency world. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), ImmutableX (IMX), and Quant (QUANT) are all examples of coins that are flying under the radar right now. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in phase 3 of its public presale after a 655% price explosion, it won’t be long until it hits the mainstream exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Fed Interest Rate Hike Triggers Pullback, Is Bitcoin Headed For A Weak Finish?
Bitcoin had been riding the euphoric high from the CPI data released on Tuesday which showed that inflation was finally slowing down in the United States. The digital asset had been able to clear $18,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse as a result of this. However, the FOMC announcement that would follow on Wednesday would shock the market back into its shell, sending bitcoin’s price spiraling downwards once more.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Dump As BTC Plunges Under $17K
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders are dumping their coins as BTC plummets below the $17,000 level. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, some BTC long-term holders seem to have taken profits in the past day. The relevant indicator here is the “Spent Output Profit Ratio,” which tells us whether Bitcoin investors as a whole are selling their coins at a profit or at a loss right now.
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Stuck In The Ground As UNI Copes With Falling Network Activity
According to Santiment, the decentralized exchange Uniswap has not experienced any kind of recovery. Santiment recently tweeted that Uniswap is one of the outliers in the active addresses measure, indicating that the DEX’s native token UNI is underperforming relative to other cryptocurrencies. According to the data, the number of...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptos dedicated to lowering their carbon Footprint – Solana, IMPT Token and Big Eyes Coin.
The survival and forging of cryptocurrency might seem unsure and wavering. Backdrops and crashes, especially recently, have left users needing clarification. This does not stop some users from forging ahead, but what happens to those who have suffered massive losses?. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL) and IMPT Token (IMPT)...
Comments / 0