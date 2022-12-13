Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.

