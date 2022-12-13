Hawaii's Mauna Loa lava flows now 'appear to be inactive' after fountains of glowing rock left many in awe

Read full article on original website
Related
Sun unleashes barrage of 8 powerful solar flares (video)
The sun unleashed at least eight solar flares on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and more are expected after a crackling sunspot emerged on the star's face.
BBC
Geminids: When and how to watch the sky's brightest meteor shower
Sky enthusiasts are gearing up for the peak of the annual Geminids meteor shower, one of the brightest and best displays in the night sky. The dazzling show will be visible around the world from late Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning local time. In perfect...
What is the largest ocean on Earth? One holds more than half the free water on the planet.
The Pacific Ocean is the largest of the Earth's ocean basins, spanning approximately 63 million square miles.
‘Christmas asteroid’ makes close approach to Earth this week
Asteroid 2015 RN35 will be just under two lunar distances on Wednesday. Despite its large enough size, the European Space Agency said it poses no danger and should be visible in some areas until about Dec. 19. An asteroid up to 460 feet across is making a close flyby of...
Eight powerful solar flares hit Earth yesterday, more expected today
Aviators and mariners faced frequent radio blackouts on Wednesday, December 14th, as the sun sent at least eight solar flares toward our planet, Spaceweather.com reported. Powerful solar flares will likely hit Earth today as well, forecasts suggest. After weeks of relatively lesser activity, the sun seems to be springing back...
Comments / 0