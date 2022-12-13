Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Microsoft & Viasat bring Internet access to 10 million people across Africa
As part of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, which aims to bring affordable internet access to rural communities, Microsoft and Viasat are partnering to expand internet access to 10 million people living in underserved areas of the world. Viasat is the leading provider of satellite broadband services, with a global network...
Android Headlines
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
Android Headlines
Parent company to invest $1.5 billion in OnePlus over the next 3 years
It seems like BBK Electronics plans to invest almost $1.5 billion in OnePlus over the next 3 years. OPPO is mentioned as the investor in the report, but BBK Electronics does own both OPPO and OnePlus, so saying that BBK Electronics is the investor is kind of more accurate. BBK...
Android Headlines
Google quickly reverted a change to Wallet Quick Settings tile
Google has quickly reverted an annoying change to the Wallet Quick Settings tile on Pixel phones. The tile briefly showed the full name of a card earlier this week, a change from the existing approach of showing just the last four digits. But the old behavior is now back. Google...
Android Headlines
These exciting features could come with the next Android 13 beta
Even though Android 13 is out in the public, Google still has a beta program for Pixel users to test out new features coming to the platform. The next update we expect to see will arrive in March 2023. However, thanks to 9To5Google, we have an early glimpse of some of the features that may come in the March beta update.
Android Headlines
The technology behind the scenes of Android casino apps
Android casino apps have become increasingly popular over the past few years as more people have started using their smartphones and tablets as primary means of entertainment. While some still prefer to play on their desktop computers, most online casino users now prefer the convenience and portability of mobile devices. For example, gamblers are looking for a chance of winning big at BetMGM Michigan using mobile applications.
Android Headlines
Get Netflix for free when you sign up for Verizon's +Play beta
Verizon is giving its customers free access to a premium Netflix subscription if they join the +Play beta. It’s a deal worth considering if you’re already a Verizon subscriber, especially if you enjoy your streaming services. Though, there is kind of a catch to it. As is to be expected since Verizon wouldn’t just hand you free stuff for nothing in return.
Android Headlines
Samsung updates its Quick Share app with new features
Samsung‘s filesharing app Quick Share is getting a new update. Now rolling out via the Galaxy Store, version 13.3.02.10 of the app brings several visual and functional improvements. The official changelog supplied by Samsung mentions four major changes. For starters, the latest version of the app will show devices in the order they were found when searching for new devices. This will make it easier to locate the device you’re looking to share files with.
Android Headlines
Yes, Skype is still around, and it just got redesigned
Skype was once one of the most popular apps/services for video calls. Well, at least in some regions. It was flying high, but that was no longer the case. Many people forgot the app is still around, and yet Microsoft just released a new design for it. Skype got redesigned after about a year, as it seems Microsoft still believes in it, despite the fact it’s focusing heavily on Teams now.
Android Headlines
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon & TomTom team up against Google Maps
Some of the world’s biggest technology companies are teaming up to counter the Google Maps dominance. The Linux Foundation Thursday announced the formation of the Overture Maps Foundation in collaboration with Facebook’s parent company Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Dutch TomTom mapping technology company TomTom. The...
Android Headlines
December update live for Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 in the US
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US. The rollout began recently and comes just a few days after the international release. This month’s security update patches 80 vulnerabilities. As of this writing,...
Android Headlines
2 methods to bypass verify pin after reset on Android devices
FRP (Factory Reset Protection) is a clever security measure to protect the data of your phone from being stolen. Anyone who steals your phone can’t use it without knowing your Verify Pin or Google account credentials – even after doing a factory reset. But sometimes Google FRP can be a nuisance when you are locked out of your own phone – because you bought it second-hand or performed a Factory Reset for example.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series gets December update
The December 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab S8 series. The cellular versions of the latest flagship tablets from the Korean behemoth are currently picking up this month’s security update in Europe. The update should be available for the Wi-Fi versions in the coming days. A global rollout should also begin soon, including in the US.
Android Headlines
Motorola readies Moto G13 and Moto G23 budget handsets
Last month, we reported about a couple of upcoming Motorola budget smartphones codenamed Penang and Penang Plus. These devices will launch soon as the Moto G13 and Moto G23, respectively. The new G-series smartphones have picked up multiple regulatory approvals in recent weeks. The Moto G13 and Moto G23 popped...
Android Headlines
The Nothing Phone (1) will hit the states in a 'testing program'
The Nothing Phone (1) was able to make a splash when it launched but not in certain markets; the U.S.was one of those markets. However, thanks to a new tweet from Nothing CEO Carl Pei, it seems that this phone will be coming to the states via a testing program.
