Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
The impressive Tidal DJ session feature is now in its testing phase
The new Tidal DJ session feature has become available exclusively for users on the $20 HiFi Plus payment tier. This feature, which is now in its testing phase, lets users play music for others. With this, a user can share their curated playlists or songs with other users on the platform.
Android Headlines
Google adds Lens to the Google Site on Android
Google has been implementing Lens into so many different corners of its ecosystem, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping. Now, after being on the market for more than 5 years, Google Lens has finally made it to the Google website on Android. Google introduced Lens back during Google...
Android Headlines
Check out the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle early
If you take a look at the gallery below the article, you’ll see the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle. Shop Disney India has already listed the product online, providing us with a look at the product. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle is coming on December 17. For those of...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
We’ve compared Google’s Pixel 7 handset to a number of iPhone devices thus far, including both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and even the older iPhone 13 duo. Most people do upgrade their phones every two years, though, so some of you probably have the iPhone 12 Pro in your possession. Well, if you’re thinking of moving to Android, you’re probably looking into Pixels as one of the options. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
Android Headlines
These exciting features could come with the next Android 13 beta
Even though Android 13 is out in the public, Google still has a beta program for Pixel users to test out new features coming to the platform. The next update we expect to see will arrive in March 2023. However, thanks to 9To5Google, we have an early glimpse of some of the features that may come in the March beta update.
Android Headlines
Twitter is shutting down Revue, its newsletter platform
Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter platform it acquired in January last year. The service will no longer be accessible from January 18, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted,” the official press release states. The company has also notified users about this via email.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked in dummy units
If rumors are to be believed, then we are now less than two months away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The new Galaxy flagships are said to break cover in early February next year. We have already seen the phones in renders, thanks to leaks back in September. Today, we have real-life pictures of alleged dummy units of all three Galaxy S23 models.
Android Headlines
The rise of the localized, location-centric video social media app
Big tech firms currently dominate, but new ideas that include interactive maps could be the future. If you’re a business owner you’ve probably long figured out by now that without video in your social media marketing, it’s not social media marketing. The phenomenal rise of TikTok shows just how powerful even a 15-second clip of something interesting, funny, silly, or even downright inane can be in capturing the attention of millions – or even tens of millions. Video is a medium like no other, and yet it isn’t being fully utilized by many of us, especially as a localized, neighborhood-centric tool.
Android Headlines
Google quickly reverted a change to Wallet Quick Settings tile
Google has quickly reverted an annoying change to the Wallet Quick Settings tile on Pixel phones. The tile briefly showed the full name of a card earlier this week, a change from the existing approach of showing just the last four digits. But the old behavior is now back. Google...
Android Headlines
YouTube is testing the "Add to Queue" feature on Android & iOS
YouTube has recently announced that it is testing a new feature called “Add To Queue” for its Android and iOS app users. This feature was already available on the YouTube website and allows users to add videos to a queue that they can watch later, making it easier to plan out their YouTube viewing sessions.
Android Headlines
Valve talks Steam Deck improvements and possible gen 2 hardware
Valve has recently opened up about all things Steam Deck, touching on everything from gen 2 hardware to improvements it’s making for the current machine. In an interview with The Verge, Valve discusses the possibilities of a gen 2 Steam Deck and what that hardware will include. Valve has confirmed that a second-gen Steam Deck will eventually hit the market. Right now it’s just a matter of when. Of course things aren’t so simplistic.
Android Headlines
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
Android Headlines
1Edge is an immensely useful floating window app
There are a ton of floating window apps out there, which you can call upon by swiping from one side of the screen. Not all of them work well, though, and very few are as useful as the 1Edge app. 1Edge is a floating window app, and it’s immensely functional...
Android Headlines
Motorola expands list of phones getting Android 13 update
Motorola initially released a list of phones getting Android 13 back in August. It included only 10 devices on that list, which is not a whole lot. Well, the company has now decided to expand that list. Motorola has expanded its list of phones which are getting Android 13 update.
Android Headlines
Samsung updates its Quick Share app with new features
Samsung‘s filesharing app Quick Share is getting a new update. Now rolling out via the Galaxy Store, version 13.3.02.10 of the app brings several visual and functional improvements. The official changelog supplied by Samsung mentions four major changes. For starters, the latest version of the app will show devices in the order they were found when searching for new devices. This will make it easier to locate the device you’re looking to share files with.
Android Headlines
FireFox108 lets you save web pages as PDF files
Firefox has remained one of the most popular web browsers on the market despite the dominance of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The browser is still adding new features and delivering constant updates. With its latest update, Firefox version 108 now lets you save web pages as PDFs according to Android Police.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 is official with 165Hz display, 125W charging
Motorola has announced its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Moto X40. The device got announced in China, though it is coming to global markets. Chances are it will be named the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra globally, though. The Motorola Moto X40 is quite a powerful smartphone, needless to say. A...
Android Headlines
You'll soon see horizontal videos on TikTok
What’s one thing that people know TikTok for? Vertical scrolling videos. This is the trend that other companies such as Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube have been following. However, as if it isn’t already a huge competition to YouTube, TikTok is currently testing out horizontal videos on its platform.
Android Headlines
The technology behind the scenes of Android casino apps
Android casino apps have become increasingly popular over the past few years as more people have started using their smartphones and tablets as primary means of entertainment. While some still prefer to play on their desktop computers, most online casino users now prefer the convenience and portability of mobile devices. For example, gamblers are looking for a chance of winning big at BetMGM Michigan using mobile applications.
Android Headlines
Apple Is Collaborating With Google And Mozilla To Develop Speedometer 3
Apple, Google, and Mozilla have announced that they are collaborating on the development of Speedometer 3, a benchmark tool that measures the performance of modern web browsers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the tech industry, as these three companies are some of the biggest players in the field and make three of the most popular browsers in the world: Safari (Apple), Chrome (Google), and Firefox (Mozilla).
Comments / 0