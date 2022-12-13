Read full article on original website
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Mayor Wes Wise Dies
Wes Wise, a former mayor of Dallas, died from natural causes on Friday. Wise served as the 50th mayor of Dallas after his early career took a turn that resulted in him serving the city for three terms in the 70s. “Although I have never had the privilege of meeting...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
Dallas Observer
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend
If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
PGA Frisco Selects New Director of Operations
PGA Frisco, the new state-of-the-art golf campus in North Texas, has a new leader at its helm. PGA of America has named Paul Earnest as the new director of golf and operations for PGA Frisco. “Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Cities Ranked Among Happiest
Americans across the country have been flocking to North Texas lately. A recent study suggests they will be much happier doing so. Fintech company SmartAsset has ranked two North Texas cities among the happiest in the United States, with Frisco and Plano landing at fifth and sixth, respectively. New York-based...
fwtx.com
Last Chance List of Things To Do This Holiday Season in Fort Worth
With so many people juggling work, meal plans, and get-togethers this time of year, it can be impossible to keep up with local events happening just around the corner. It’s for this reason Fort Worth Magazine has compiled a list of events going on in Cowtown this holiday season. It’s not too late to find an event that could harness the Christmas spirit and get you out of the house for some fresh air.
brproud.com
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
