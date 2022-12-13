Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler results: Inoue crowned first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in four-belt era

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
The Sporting News: Boxing top 12 pound-for-pound list
Nothing elicits more debate among fight fans than a pound-for-pound list. The sport of boxing is replete with great champions, everyone has their favourites, and if you don’t give a certain fighter respect, that oversight can be the proverbial rock that started a landslide on social media. Over the...
Sporting News
‘For me, it’s over’: Errol Spence Jr.’s boxing trainer gives bleak outlook on mega-fight with Terence Crawford
There was a glimmer of hope that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence would fight one another before the end of 2022. Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, and Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight champion, were as close to getting a fight finalized as ever before. It almost came down...
Sporting News
How to watch the World Cup final in USA: Date, start time, TV channel, live stream for Argentina vs France FIFA soccer championship
The World Cup final is set, and it features two of the best players in the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina will be taking on Kylian Mbappe and France in Qatar's World Cup conclusion, with the Les Bleus looking for their second straight World Cup title. France, of course, defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Moscow to capture its second World Cup win.
Comments / 0