Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
Holiday Activities In Sulphur Springs Area
The Second Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 am until noon, with 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12. No reservations are accepted. Parents may pick up one bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave. in Sulphur Springs. Main Street...
MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12-16
The Board held a public hearing regarding the Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. The Board recognized the Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. The Board recognized Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary...
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
United Way Of Lamar County Donates For Warning System
The Lamar County Commissioners Court has received a donation of $29,995 from the United Way of Lamar County to purchase an emergency warning siren. The outdoor warning system will be in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake.
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
DPS: 33-year-old Longview man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS. The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler. A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the […]
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Work Session
Hopkins County Commissioners will hold a work session Monday morning at 9:00. Commissioners will meet with Sheriff Lewis Tatum, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley, Tom Glossup, and Charter/Spectrum Communications.
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
Paris Area Christmas Activities
The Paris Recreation Department and Healthcare Express are presenting memorable free Movies in the Park with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Bywaters Park. The featured movie will be “Polar Express.” Although the weather could be cold, free hot cocoa is available. Providence...
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton
A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
