Sulphur Springs, TX

easttexasradio.com

Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County

The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Holiday Activities In Sulphur Springs Area

The Second Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 am until noon, with 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12. No reservations are accepted. Parents may pick up one bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave. in Sulphur Springs. Main Street...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)

Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12-16

The Board held a public hearing regarding the Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. The Board recognized the Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. The Board recognized Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
LINDALE, TX
inForney.com

Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
TERRELL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Area Christmas Activities

The Paris Recreation Department and Healthcare Express are presenting memorable free Movies in the Park with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Bywaters Park. The featured movie will be “Polar Express.” Although the weather could be cold, free hot cocoa is available. Providence...
PARIS, TX
KLTV

One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton

A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
CANTON, TX

