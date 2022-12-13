ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

A Possible Drug Seller Arrested

Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
GLADEWATER, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for fuel theft suspect

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect wanted for a diesel fuel theft at a New Boston gas station. Authorities said the theft occurred in the early morning of December 9th at Skaggs Country Store located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX. The store was closed at the time of the incident, The Bowie County Sheriffs office said.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Kicker 102.5

Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves

Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Dec. 5-11, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 5-11, 2022, included:. Elizabeth Willis, 37 years of age, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on 12-8-2022 on a Hopkins County Warrant for Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
WINNSBORO, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 13)

Paris Police responded to a business burglary Monday morning at 8:06 in the 1700 block of Clarksville St. Someone had entered the building through the back door and had taken two guns, cash, and a security system. An owner in the ten block of Drive-In Ave. reported that someone had...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

PISD Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank

Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a $3,890.18 check from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check. When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash

A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Shots fired at man on street, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County

The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)

Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton

A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
CANTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Holiday Activities In Sulphur Springs Area

The Second Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 am until noon, with 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12. No reservations are accepted. Parents may pick up one bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave. in Sulphur Springs. Main Street...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12-16

The Board held a public hearing regarding the Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. The Board recognized the Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. The Board recognized Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy