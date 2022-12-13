Read full article on original website
Related
3 Arrested On Warrants For Violating Terms Of Probation or Parole
At least three people over the last week on warrants for violating the terms of their release on probation or parole. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley spotted a red Ford Fusion early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on JD Franklin Drive at Jefferson Street. The officer identified it as the car a wanted man was known to frequently drive.
easttexasradio.com
A Possible Drug Seller Arrested
Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 20-26
• Brandon Stephens, of DeKalb, was arrested by Texas DPS officers on failure to appear for a motion to enforce ...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for fuel theft suspect
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect wanted for a diesel fuel theft at a New Boston gas station. Authorities said the theft occurred in the early morning of December 9th at Skaggs Country Store located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX. The store was closed at the time of the incident, The Bowie County Sheriffs office said.
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Dec. 5-11, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 5-11, 2022, included:. Elizabeth Willis, 37 years of age, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on 12-8-2022 on a Hopkins County Warrant for Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
easttexasradio.com
United Way Of Lamar County Donates For Warning System
The Lamar County Commissioners Court has received a donation of $29,995 from the United Way of Lamar County to purchase an emergency warning siren. The outdoor warning system will be in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake.
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Work Session
Hopkins County Commissioners will hold a work session Monday morning at 9:00. Commissioners will meet with Sheriff Lewis Tatum, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley, Tom Glossup, and Charter/Spectrum Communications.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 13)
Paris Police responded to a business burglary Monday morning at 8:06 in the 1700 block of Clarksville St. Someone had entered the building through the back door and had taken two guns, cash, and a security system. An owner in the ten block of Drive-In Ave. reported that someone had...
easttexasradio.com
PISD Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank
Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a $3,890.18 check from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check. When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
KXII.com
Shots fired at man on street, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
easttexasradio.com
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
easttexasradio.com
MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
DPS: 27-year-old East Texas woman killed in crash after box truck tire blew out
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old East Texas woman was killed in a crash after her vehicle’s tire blew out, which Texas DPS said caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The wreck happened on Tuesday on Interstate 20 five miles west of Canton around 8:30 a.m. Jennifer N. Aparicio, of Wills […]
easttexasradio.com
Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton
A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
easttexasradio.com
Holiday Activities In Sulphur Springs Area
The Second Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 am until noon, with 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12. No reservations are accepted. Parents may pick up one bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave. in Sulphur Springs. Main Street...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12-16
The Board held a public hearing regarding the Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022. The Board recognized the Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition. The Board recognized Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary...
Comments / 0