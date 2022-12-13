ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Harper's Bazaar

Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon...
Complex

Rick Ross Buys 757 Airplane Engine and Turns It Into Luxury Table

Rick Ross continues living his best life. Rozay took to social media on Thursday to reveal a new piece of furniture he’s added to his South Florida mega-mansion. In a clip shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still spins.
GEORGIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Harry Got a Text from Prince William On-Camera After His Oprah Interview

The second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries dove into their decision to sit down with Oprah for a bombshell interview, but it also featured some pretty interesting BTS footage. First of all, viewers got an inside look at Meghan Markle reading Buckingham Palace's statement about the interview...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Goes Holiday Shopping in the Perfect Oversized Plaid Coat

Jennifer Lopez loves a theme. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer has been delivering one festive, cozy look after another in the past several weeks, and her latest ensemble is proof of just how stylish winter dressing can be. Lopez was seen walking around Beverly Hills yesterday—potentially doing some last-minute holiday...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Pippa Middleton Matches Older Sister Kate in a Wine-Colored Coat Dress

Pippa Middleton seems to be finding fashion inspiration in a quintessential staple often seen in her older sister's wardrobe. Tonight, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as royal-in-law Zara Phillips, for the Together at Christmas carol service, hosted by Princess Kate. Pippa's...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte match in burgundy coats

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte stepped out in matching festive outfits for a special Christmas carol service last night. The Wales family – as well as other royals such as King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton – were out in force as they attended Kate's 'Together At Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey.
Harper's Bazaar

John Waters on His Life in Art

For almost six decades, John Waters—the filmmaker behind subversive touchstones like Pink Flamingos (1972), Polyester (1981), and Hairspray (1988); the author of nonfiction tomes like Shock Value and Role Models and the novel Liarmouth; a stand-up comic, spoken-word performer, and prolific photographer, sculptor, and mixed-media polymath—has been not just making art but also collecting it. Waters’s collection, which he has been amassing since he was in his teens and has installed throughout his residences in New York, San Francisco, and Baltimore, includes some of the most important visual artists of the postwar period—people like Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, and Diane Arbus—alongside boundary pushers like Nan Goldin, Cindy Sherman, Mike Kelley, Richard Tuttle, and the Swiss duo of Peter Fischli and Eric Weiss.
BALTIMORE, MD
Harper's Bazaar

Alo Yoga Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best Leggings

When some of the best leggings go on sale, it's only natural to want to get in on the savings—especially during the holiday season, when fitness gifts are high on your shopping list. Alo Yoga just dropped a secret holiday sale on tons of its top-rated and celebrity-favorited leggings,...

