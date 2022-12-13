For almost six decades, John Waters—the filmmaker behind subversive touchstones like Pink Flamingos (1972), Polyester (1981), and Hairspray (1988); the author of nonfiction tomes like Shock Value and Role Models and the novel Liarmouth; a stand-up comic, spoken-word performer, and prolific photographer, sculptor, and mixed-media polymath—has been not just making art but also collecting it. Waters’s collection, which he has been amassing since he was in his teens and has installed throughout his residences in New York, San Francisco, and Baltimore, includes some of the most important visual artists of the postwar period—people like Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, and Diane Arbus—alongside boundary pushers like Nan Goldin, Cindy Sherman, Mike Kelley, Richard Tuttle, and the Swiss duo of Peter Fischli and Eric Weiss.

