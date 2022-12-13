(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. Officials say they were called on Monday night to an area in the 19-hundred block of Waukegan Road…where they found a woman dead behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shiyanna Hayes of Waukegan. Coroner’s officials say Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say early indications are that this was a targeted shooting, though no suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released. The situation remains under investigation.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO