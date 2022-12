Dec. 16—A Reading man has been convicted by a Berks County jury of first-degree murder for shooting another man outside a city nightclub. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez, 29, was found guilty of the Nov. 7, 2021, killing of Jose Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, of Reading and for shooting another Reading man near Sixth and Cherry streets in Reading.

