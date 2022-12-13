Friends and co-workers hopeful missing New Jersey sailors will be found

Two men who set sail for Florida from New Jersey have not been seen or heard from in days, and now Coast Guard units along the east coast are looking for them.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, apparently began their journey in Cape May.

They were last seen departing Oregon Inlet in North Carolina aboard their boat, Atrevida II.

The 30-foot Catalina left the inlet on Dec. 3 and was headed to Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Authorities were alerted Sunday after seven days had passed with no word from the pair.

Friends and co-workers told News 12 that the pair are seasoned sailors who have made the journey before.

They shared some of the last messages they received from Hyde and DiTommasso, and they're hopeful their friends will be found.

RELATED: Coast Guard: 2 men who set sail from New Jersey to Florida are missing