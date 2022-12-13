ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Friends and co-workers hopeful missing New Jersey sailors will be found

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLski_0jgo67SV00

Two men who set sail for Florida from New Jersey have not been seen or heard from in days, and now Coast Guard units along the east coast are looking for them.

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, apparently began their journey in Cape May.

They were last seen departing Oregon Inlet in North Carolina aboard their boat, Atrevida II.

The 30-foot Catalina left the inlet on Dec. 3 and was headed to Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Authorities were alerted Sunday after seven days had passed with no word from the pair.

Friends and co-workers told News 12 that the pair are seasoned sailors who have made the journey before.

They shared some of the last messages they received from Hyde and DiTommasso, and they're hopeful their friends will be found.

RELATED: Coast Guard: 2 men who set sail from New Jersey to Florida are missing

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS LA

Two men and dog missing 10 days found safe on drifting sailboat

Cape May County, N.J. — Two men and a pet dog who went missing last week on a sailboat heading from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night. "Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?" CBS Philadelphia's Tom Dougherty and Kerri Corrado quote her as saying.It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NJ sailboat with two men aboard goes missing on the way to Florida

Authorities are looking for two men who set sail from New Jersey in a 30-foot vessel that is “overdue” for its arrival in Florida, the US Coast Guard said Monday. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, took off from Cape May in the Catalina sailboat dubbed the “Atrevida II” and were last seen on Dec. 3 when the vessel departed from Oregon Inlet, in North Carolina, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard officials suspect the boat might have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, but stressed that is not confirmed. The final destination for the New Jersey-registered boat was supposed to be Marathon, Florida. The boat has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails, the Coast Guard said. Previous 1 of 3 Next “(We are) looking for your help in locating an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat,” the Coast Guard stated in a social media post. 
CAPE MAY, NJ
floridapolitics.com

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

'Obviously, we think that there’s a lot of potential in the springs.'. Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy