Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Rank to cut costs as Grosvenor struggles lead to major profit decline
In a trading update for the five months to 30 November, the Rank Group said like-for-like net gaming revenue (LFL NGR) was up 1% compared to the same period in the prior year, with like-for-like net gaming revenue growth in Mecca venues, Enracha venues and Digital offset by a decline in Grosvenor venues.
