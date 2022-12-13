ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Sad: United Airlines Aircraft Order Mocked By Unions

A coalition of unions representing pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics at United Airlines curiously chose to use the announcement of a massive new aircraft order with Boeing this week to mock United. Unions Representing United Airlines Employee Groups Mock Boeing Aircraft Order. As United CEO Scott Kirby stood onstage wtih...
BoardingArea

Review: American Express Centurion Lounge Dallas (DFW)

The overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge in Dallas, with eager hordes lining up at the feeding trough and nary a chair in sight, makes me realize how little I actually miss my American Express Platinum card. American Express Centurion Lounge Dallas Review (DFW) I love the concept of the American...
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy