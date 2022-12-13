Read full article on original website
Sad: United Airlines Aircraft Order Mocked By Unions
A coalition of unions representing pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics at United Airlines curiously chose to use the announcement of a massive new aircraft order with Boeing this week to mock United. Unions Representing United Airlines Employee Groups Mock Boeing Aircraft Order. As United CEO Scott Kirby stood onstage wtih...
Review: American Airlines Admirals Club Dallas (DFW – Terminal D)
The American Airlines Admirals Club in Dallas – Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal D is worth a stop for the guacamole alone…but otherwise just another crowded domestic AA lounge. American Airlines Admirals Club DFW Terminal D Review. My flight was about a week before the nearby Flagship Lounge reopened,...
Review: American Express Centurion Lounge Dallas (DFW)
The overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge in Dallas, with eager hordes lining up at the feeding trough and nary a chair in sight, makes me realize how little I actually miss my American Express Platinum card. American Express Centurion Lounge Dallas Review (DFW) I love the concept of the American...
